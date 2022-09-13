Harry Potter: official wand capable of controlling lights and electronic devices in your home

The Harry Potter franchise has become a true staple of pop culture, yielding not only a successful series of books, but also film adaptations, theme park attractions, spin-offs, video games and much more encompassed under a brand called The Wizarding World. If you’ve always dreamed of owning a magic wand, the Wizarding World recently announced a release that will have you ecstatic.

The Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand is a wand full of amazing features that will make you feel like a powerful wizard. The Alexa-like device is capable of turning lights on and off, turning on the TV and a host of other functions. With over 50 pre-programmed spells, the device uses voice commands with the same spells used by Harry, Ron, Hermione and company. In addition to controlling devices and lights, it is also possible to have spell disputes with friends who also have the wand. The wand can be controlled by a mobile app, which manages spells and displays a score in battles.

Unfortunately, the release date and price of the Wand has yet to be revealed, but fans are sure to want one. So, what did you think of the “Magic” Wand?

Source link