Hidden camera reveals sadness of dog longer in shelter: ‘Ignored’

Sarge is a seven-year-old dog who has been at the animal shelter located in the city of Orlando, Florida, United States, since July 3.

He became the oldest resident. And to encourage their adoption, photographer Albert Harris filmed the pet’s day from inside the kennel. For the past five years, Albert has worked for Orange County Animal Services as a photographer and content creator. And as usual, he shares on his social networks, photos and videos he takes of the animals that are available for adoption.

But the last one he published, Sarge’s, touched millions of internet users, as the professional had the idea of ​​putting a camera inside the kennel.

The intention was to show the daily life of an animal at the shelter. And the scenes revealed how lonely some feel waiting for someone to adopt them.

Sarge watching a woman cross the hallway. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@aharrisphoto)

“Imagine being in a kennel with little interaction. This is Sarge’s case. Let’s give him a home,” Albert wrote in the video’s description.

The dog is seen sometimes sitting, sometimes lying and sometimes standing, circling the small space that is currently his home.

All it waits is attention. But the opposite happens, some people cross the corridor without any mention of stopping even to look at him. The video ends with the sad face of the dog, disappointed, knowing that he will be staying at the shelter for another day.

Serge sitting. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@aharrisphoto)

“You are the oldest resident giving up hope because you are being ignored and you are not the desirable dog people want,” Albert wrote in the video’s caption.

In an interview with Newsweek, Albert said: “Sarge is our longest resident at over 70 days. A year ago, our pet was struggling to be adopted at 150 – 200 days. [Com] TikTok and Instagram, we’ve really gone to great lengths to encourage the adoption of animals by families who care.”

Sarge’s sad face. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@aharrisphoto)

The publication reached more than 4.1 million views, 776 thousand reactions and thousands of comments full of affection and support for Sarge to find a family that loves and cares for him.

“What a pain! I wanted to give love and home to all of them”, commented one.

“Boosting! I hope he finds a home soon,” wished another.

“Ooh beautiful boy, I’m so sorry your family hasn’t found you yet,” lamented a third.

