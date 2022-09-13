“High School Musical”: Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in 4th Grade? Understand possible crossover

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will deliver the conclusion of its 3rd season next Wednesday (14). But, even before the conclusion of this year, we already know a big bomb about the 4th part of the story. The new season of the series will feature a crossover with the trilogy of films that gave rise to the series. In all-new episodes, the leads will star in a production of “High School Musical 3: Graduation Year,” while a reunion of the old cast will be held at East High.

The news about the 4th season of “HSMTMTS” was revealed during the D23 Expo, held last Saturday (10). During the Disney event, the stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt cornett and Dara Renee announced first-hand the initial information about the new year, as announced by TV Line.

The portal reported that Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and her students will produce an adaptation of the 3rd film in the saga that inspired the series. But the students are in for a surprise when they return for their first day back in Season 4: they’ll discover that their school is being used to film the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion”. It is possible that, with this, big names like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgensour eternal troy Bolton and Gabriella Montezmay appear in the new year, as many rumors suggest.

It is worth remembering that the actors KayCee Stroh, Lucas Grabeel and Corbin bleuwho interpreted Martha cox, Ryan Evans and chad Danforthrespectively, in “High School Musical”, have already made cameos in the series, bringing themselves to life.