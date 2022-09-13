How Brazil’s first solar tile works

Concerns about energy consumption and the health risks caused by a chemical present in the tiles led a Brazilian company in the roofing segment to bet on a sustainable solution: concrete tiles that generate solar energy.

Available on the market since the beginning of this year, solar tiles replace the familiar dark sheets on houses, with the installation of small sheets adjusted to the swell of concrete roofs. Just like a conventional plate, solar tiles capture energy from the sun and electrify the home or business.

After more than three years of testing, the manufacturer claims to already have 50 customers with the solar roof in the state of São Paulo. Despite technical limitations, representatives say that the solution can reduce the electricity bill by up to 90%. Eternit, responsible for the model, does not reveal the cost of installation.

How are they and what is the capacity of the tiles?

There are two models: the solar tegula, smaller and suitable for homes, and the Eternit Solar, larger and aimed at sheds and medium-sized companies. The residential model has different colors, such as red and beige, and two different textures. Each residential solar tegula produces 1.15 kWh/month. The larger version produces 17.78 Kwh/month.

What if it’s cloudy?

The capacity of the shingles can be affected by a cloudy day, at night, during a less sunny season, or even by the shade of buildings and trees. To prevent power outages in situations where solar capture is insufficient, the company installs a converter device that has the function of “pulling” energy from the electricity company’s conventional grid.

How much can you save?

Chemical engineer Roberto Kirschner, owner of a 360 m² house in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, installed the plates more than a year ago. “In winter, I pay a little more, but my electricity bill was reduced by 90%”, he says. “First, I was interested because it’s more beautiful [o telhado solar]. Then, for the ecological and sustainable footprint”, she says.

How did the solution come about?

According to Luiz Lopes, manager of New Business Development at Eternit, the development of the solution began in 2017, after research in Asia, Europe and the United States. Brazil’s sunny stations, along with the high demand for clean energy and access to increasingly cheaper photovoltaic equipment, formed the ideal backdrop for the tile. “For us, it was a solution to integrate traditional construction with a novelty, photovoltaic energy”, he explains.

Who is the company responsible for the solar tile?

Eternit has been in existence for 80 years and is part of the group of mining company Sama, an asbestos exporter, used in the manufacture of tiles, in Goiás. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), asbestos is carcinogenic and more than 70 countries prohibit its use.

In a statement, the company adds that the solar tegula is made of concrete and Eternit Solar — as the solution is called — is made of concrete and polypropylene, a type of plastic used to replace asbestos.

Tégula solar: solar tile adapts to the curves of conventional concrete tiles Image: Disclosure

The company resisted abandoning asbestos until it lagged behind competitors, who found alternatives. In 2018, it announced a judicial reorganization.

Between 2000 and 2010 alone, 2400 people died from asbestos-related diseases in Brazil, according to a study by the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). A portion of the widows only won lawsuits many years after the death of their husbands, due to judicial appeals by Eternit, as shown by a report by UOL in 2018.

Despite millions invested in funding studies to demonstrate that asbestos was safe, in 2017 the Federal Supreme Court (STF) banned the use of the substance in Brazil.

With the development of tiles that generate clean energy, the company announced investments in new factories in the interior of São Paulo. On the Sama website, there is an advertisement for the cost of free medical expenses for employees and former employees of the Minaçu plant, in Goiás.

Why is the economy so high?

This year, Law No. 14,300 allowed microgeneration and shared generation of clean energy. In practice, any Brazilian can generate their own renewable energy, such as photovoltaic (solar) or wind (wind), without depending on the electricity company.

Solar tegula model: tile with photovoltaic plates adapted for homes Image: Disclosure

That is, if tiles are sufficient without a conventional network, the customer only pays the basic monthly cost of the electric company. The fixed amount is charged, for example, when you leave for a month of vacation. If the network is used, the reduction is less than the 90% announced by the company.

How many tiles do I need for my house?

According to Eternit, a house with 45 to 60 m² and consumption of 100 kWh/month would need 84 solar tiles, which would occupy 12 m². A house with more than 150 m² and an average consumption of 600 kWH per month would need 504 tiles, which would occupy 68 m². To install them, the manufacturer informs that a minimum inclination of 17º is required. According to the technical description, solar tiles have a 20-year lifespan.