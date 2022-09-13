how the Conmebol Cup becoming Sula would impact these clubs

The CONMEBOL Club Committee met on Monday morning (12), among several issues addressed, one of them was the request of the champions of the extinct Conmebol Cup to become recognized as winners of the Copa Sudamericana. If confirmed, Brazilian Gomes, such as Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Santos and São Paulo will earn points in the entity’s club ranking. However, the decision is still undefined.

To understand how the CONMEBOL ranking works, you have to know that it is formed by two ‘links’, which consist of the formation of the Libertadores score plus the South American score. The criteria used to score are the Performance and Historical Coefficient of each team that competes in the tournaments that are led by CONMEBOL.

The first criterion is based on the results of the last 10 editions of each tournament. Next year, they will be considered from 2013 to 2021. From 2012 onwards, historical coefficients are considered, with a fixed score, where the Brazilian clubs that won the Conmebol Cup will enter.

The Conmebol Cup was played between 1992 and 1999. To find out how the ranking would look, the GE made a simulation in case the entity actually approves the appeal of the champion clubs, what their respective scores would be. It is worth remembering that this ranking determines the Libertadores seed in the group stage.

Starting with Atlético, twice champion of the tournament in 1992 and 1997, in this criterion he would be the favorite and the most favored with almost 300 extra points. Currently, Galo is 11th with 4,135.2 points, if the decision is confirmed, it could overtake clubs like Independiente from Argentina and Atlético Nacional from Colombia.

Botafogo, on the other hand, was champion in 1993, the following year, São Paulo lifted the cup. Santos, on the other hand, was the great champion in 1998, the three would total almost 100 points each. Currently, São Paulo occupies the 13th position, with 4,038.5, finalist of the Sul-Americana, it already has the guarantee of growth; Santos is in 8th place with 4,5167.4 and Botafogo is in 50th place, with 983.3 points added.

Thus, if confirmed, this would be the score received by each club: Atlético would have 298.8; São Paulo would add up to 81.6; Santos 86.4 and Botafogo 93.6. Added historic champion, historic runner-up, historic semi, won matches and ties.