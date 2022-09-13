How To Extract Audio From Video Online | practical guide

Knowing how to extract audio from online video is an interesting knowledge, allowing you to use content in .MP3, or other formats, and inserting it in other contexts. Check out this handy guide with some options that show you how to do this directly from your mobile or computer browser.

The following options focus on online usage, but if you wish, you can use InShot to mute video on mobile. Below you will find other tools with the same purpose, but without the need to download.

1. Movavi

Compatibility: Web

Price: free

If you want to remove audio from a video you have on your computer, Movavi is an excellent option. In addition to having a simple interface, the function is completely free. It can be used completely online, however, if the file is too large, you can download it and use it on your PC. To use, just:

Click on “+ Add Your Media”; Upload the file from your computer; Choose the format you want to extract; Wait for it to finish and find the file in the destination folder.

Movavi lets you extract audio from video directly from the browser (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

Where the site stands out is the amount of formats that you can extract the file. In total there are 23 different audio formats, check the complete list below.

MP3;

M4A;

AAC;

OGG;

WMA;

FLAC;

WAV;

AIFF;

MP2;

MPA;

MMF;

OPUS;

AIF;

CAF;

AC3;

M4B;

THE GA;

FROG;

YOU;

STD;

AU;

GSM;

M4R

Therefore, Movavi Audio Extractor proves to be an excellent option, with many formats available, so that the user can choose exactly what he needs for a given moment.

2. Flixer Editor

Compatibility: Web

Price: free

Another option, a little more complex, but more complete, is the Flixier Editor. It is necessary to create an account, different from Movavi, through your Google or Facebook account, and use an interesting free video editor.

However, if you just want the audio, you can extract it to your computer easily. To do this, follow the steps below.

In the “Library” section, select “Import” to load a video; Choose where you will import from and wait for the loading; On the right side of the screen, you can find the “Export” option; Choose “Audio”, select the format, and wait.

Flixier Editor offers more file upload options, from desktop and online, to quickly convert video to audio (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

The highlight of this site is precisely what step three of the tutorial says, allowing the loading of the video from multiple sites and even using the technology text to speech. The site also has the option to load links, but it is important to note that it is not guaranteed that all of them will work.

As this is an editor, it is very useful for possible adjustments you want to make to the audio. Enhancements, effects and other functions are available. In addition, it is never too much to say that it is important to keep an eye on the copyright for the use of audio or music from videos.

Ready! With these two options you can extract audio from online videos in a practical way and you can use it in other projects, or even use it to create content on other social networks.