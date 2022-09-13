Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Showdown’

read article
“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone is speculating who will be next,” the 68-year-old radio personality said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] I was thinking that Pete Davidson might date Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good showdown there.”
Stern also suggested that Davidson, 28, shoot with Margot Robbie – to whom he is married Tom Ackerley — and later released Drew Barrymore also. “This guy, he’s unbelievable with women,” he continued. “Listen, the guy is a funny guy. He is successful. He’s a good-looking guy, he’s got a nice physique.”
The New York native’s comments come shortly after Us Weekly confirmed Davidson’s split from Kim Kardashian. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively told Us of the August breakup, noting that the pair “will remain friends” and continue to have “respect” for each other.
According to the source, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s busy schedules were to blame for her decision to back out.
“There really was no drama between them when they decided to part ways. It was something they talked about; It wasn’t a sudden breakup,” the source added. “Each one of them has a busy schedule and the distance made it difficult. Kim travels a lot and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”
