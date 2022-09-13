Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Showdown’

read article

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone is speculating who will be next,” the 68-year-old radio personality said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] I was thinking that Pete Davidson might date Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good showdown there.”

Stern also suggested that Davidson, 28, shoot with Margot Robbie – to whom he is married Tom Ackerley — and later released Drew Barrymore also. “This guy, he’s unbelievable with women,” he continued. “Listen, the guy is a funny guy. He is successful. He’s a good-looking guy, he’s got a nice physique.”

The New York native’s comments come shortly after Us Weekly confirmed Davidson’s split from Kim Kardashian. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively told Us of the August breakup, noting that the pair “will remain friends” and continue to have “respect” for each other.

According to the source, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson’s busy schedules were to blame for her decision to back out.

“There really was no drama between them when they decided to part ways. It was something they talked about; It wasn’t a sudden breakup,” the source added. “Each one of them has a busy schedule and the distance made it difficult. Kim travels a lot and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

read article The ex-couple started dating after the reality star SNL Introducing debuts in October 2021. Amidst their romance, the KKW Beauty founder spoke about how her outlook on love has changed. “I believe in love [and] I would never stop believing in love. So no matter what you’ve been through, it’s really something that my sisters and I have been talking about, you can get hard,” Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, said in Today with Hoda and Jenna in June. “I think I could have been like this for 10 months [before Pete Davidson], and after that I was like, ‘OK, I’m done.’ It was so pleasantly unexpected.” Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, also made headlines recently after ending his marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. We confirmed earlier this month that the model has officially filed for divorce after moving out of her apartment. (The pair share 19-month-old son Sylvester.) read article “She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life. They’re just talking to each other through the nanny,” a second source shared with Us at the time. “She’s not talking to him because of her infidelity, he’s not talking to her because he feels like she was pulled out of their relationship for the past year.” The Missing Girl actress, meanwhile, has already praised Davidson, saying in Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2021, “He looks super charming. He’s vulnerable. He is adorable. His nail polish is wonderful. He looks good!” ads

Back to Top button