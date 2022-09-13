Howard Stern thinks Pete Davidson should date Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson copies Kanye West’s Met Gala look at the 2022 Emmys

Howard Stern thinks Pete Davidson should recover from his split from Kim Kardashian with future single Emily Ratajkowski.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone is speculating who will be next,” Stern said on Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

“[I] I was thinking Pete Davidson might date Emily Ratajkowski,” he added. “That beauty. … That would be a good showdown there.”

The radio host, 68, also guessed that Davidson, 28, might go for Margot Robbie — even if she is married to Tom Ackerley. He then introduced three-time divorced Drew Barrymore as a possible date, but eventually changed his mind, saying the former “Saturday Night Live” player is likely “too young” for the 47-year-old actress.

“This guy, he’s unbelievable with women,” Stern said of Davidson.

Davidson is single after his split from Kim Kardashian in August. NBC via Getty Images

While the shock jock admitted he initially didn’t see the comedian’s appeal, he bounced back.

“Listen, the guy is a funny guy. He’s successful… he’s a good-looking guy, he’s got a good physique,” ​​he said.

And Stern might not be far off her EmRata prediction: The model, 31, has spoken candidly about why she finds Davidson desirable.

Ratajkowski spoke about why so many women find Davidson attractive. GC images

“He looks super charming,” she said during a November 2021 interview. “He’s vulnerable. He is adorable. His nail polish is wonderful. He looks good!”

The Inamorata stylist added that Davidson has a “super-great relationship with his mother”, has “great height” and that “obviously women find him very attractive”.

Ratajkowski also noted that the “King of Staten Island” star is “professional.”

The model filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last week after he allegedly cheated on her. WireImage

Page Six exclusively reported last week that Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid rumors that he had cheated on her.

Ratajkowski sparked split speculation in July when she was spotted walking with the couple’s 1-year-old son Sylvester without his wedding ring. Just a day later, Page Six broke the news that she and the producer, 41, had broken up after four years of marriage.

“Yes, he cheated,” said a source close to Ratajkowski at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog.”

Davidson and Kardashian dated for nine months before breaking up. Kimkardashian/Instagram

Ratajkowski, who married Bear-McClard in a courtroom wedding in February 2018 after just two weeks of public courtship, has since shared that he is considering dating again.

Meanwhile, Davidson is back on the market after his nine-month relationship with Kardashian, 41, ended in August.

The “Meet Cute” star has dated Cazzie David, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.