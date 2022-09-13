If Daenerys Targaryen wore lipstick, this would surely be her favorite – NiT

“Game of Thrones” was one of the biggest hits of the last few decades and, weekly, millions of viewers were glued to the screens with each new episode. The last chapter premiered on May 19, 2019, but that universe created by George RR Martin gained new life on August 21 of this year, with the release of the prequel “House of the Dragon”. To celebrate this debut, make-up brand Revolution has launched a collection of products inspired by the strong female figures of the saga.

The production brought us iconic characters such as Arya and Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Cersei and Tyrion Lannister, among others. However, the most popular is Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. At first, she was a rather shy and reserved woman who was sold to Khal Drogo, the leader of an army. The unexpected and troubled love story she developed between the two became one of the highlights of the series.

From that relationship came several benefits for Daenerys, who received soldiers and three dragon eggs that would later help her conquer the Iron Throne, the most important position in the entire world of Westeros. She struggled to achieve this desire and, along the way, lost the innocent essence she had at first. She went from being a slave liberator to a tyrannical figure, until she was murdered by Jon Snow last season. — which led several fans to revolt on social media.

“Over the seasons she has had a crazy transformation from someone who barely spoke and timidly did anything her brother said, to a mother of dragons, a queen of armies and a killer of slavers. She is a Joan of Arc-style character,” Emilia Clarke told the Los Angeles Times.

The lipstick inspired by Daenerys is very dark.

The characters weren’t seen with makeup, at least the more glamorous makeup we’re used to seeing nowadays. However, this did not stop “Game of Thrones” from joining the British brand Revolution for the launch of various proposals. Some of the stars of the collaboration are the lipsticks, with the names of the different characters. Daenerys Targaryen is a black proposal, perfect for a more dramatic look — just like the character.

In addition to this, there are other options. One of the main antagonists of the series, Cersei Lannister, is represented in a red lipstick, while the fearless Sansa Stark is represented in a purple article. The formulas are matte and long-lasting. According to the label born in the UK, they stay on the lips even after drinking, eating and also kissing.

On the left, Sansa Stark lipstick. On the right, Cersei Lannister.

The three colors of this lipstick cost €6.99 each and can be purchased online. If you prefer to try before you buy, you will be pleased to know that Revolution is one of the brands in the Wells stores catalogue, so it will only be a matter of time before they are available in the different spaces of the chain across the country. Palettes, brushes and beauty blenders are other products that you will also find in this cosmetics line inspired by the medieval aesthetics of the series “Ganme of Thrones”.

Winter is Coming eyeshadow palette (€12.99).