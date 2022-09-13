Igor Gomes has been living in São Paulo for the last few months? Belmonte opens the game about the midfielder’s future criticized by the fans

Midfielder had an irregular performance against Corinthians and was substituted in the second half

booed at 1-1 draw with Corinthians last Sunday (11) for the Brasileirão and target of criticism from the fans of the Sao Paulo, Igor Gomes is definitely not living its best phase in Morumbi.

In an interview with journalist André Hernan’s channel, Carlos Belmontedirector of football at Tricolor, opened the game about the midfielder’s future.

The player has contract with the club until March 2023. However, for Belmonte, Igor may want to leave before the end of the bond because he doesn’t feel wanted by the crowd.

”I talked to Igor before that last game. It’s not easy for a 24-year-old boy to be booed during a game, especially in a game like yesterday, where he played a good game. If you look at the images, Rafinha, Ferraresi, clapped their hands for him, demonstrating their recognition of the cast. But, of course, the contract ends in March, he doesn’t feel wanted by the crowd. Obviously it’s not easy to digest in his head. He can go away”said.

Belmonte also highlighted the importance of Igor for the team and reiterated his desire to renew with the athlete.

”I would renew with Igor, I think he’s a very important player, he could help. But I think, in his head, he thinks that if part of the crowd doesn’t want me, I should leave. Rogério praises Igor here, Muricy Ramalho… I’m not going to talk about what I think, I’m going to talk about what these figures, who know a lot about football, find him very useful for the squad. I take their opinion. Sometimes people are very hard on those who come from the base,” he concluded.

The midfielder became a target at São Paulo some time ago, but the criticism intensified after he was expelled in the 3-1 defeat to Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, in the first leg of the South American semifinal.

Against Corinthianslast Sunday, the player started among the holders, but had an irregular performance and left the match in the second half under boos from part of the crowd.