IMAX Portugal | Great Classics and unreleased in theaters

The month of September marked the return of some classics in IMAX cinema, such as “ET – O Extra-terreste” and “O Tubarão”. “Avatar” (2009) has yet to arrive.

The end of the summer brought several big-name films to Portuguese cinemas, especially “Bullet Train: Comboio Bala“, “Three Thousand Years of Desire” and “Don’t Worry, Darling“. Among the current premieres, viewers will also have the opportunity to see (or review) some of the classics. In this sense, in the first week of September, IMAX movie theaters played one of Steven Spielberg’s biggest references, with “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”. The 1982 film marked a generation, and now it’s been back to Earth for a short time.

However, those who did not have the opportunity to watch the film, there is still time to review another classic by the American director. This time it’s a horror movie, with “The Shark”. This 1975 classic is on display in IMAX theaters at NOS Colombo and CascaiShopping cinemas. Despite the shark’s few appearances, its presence has scared millions of people. In addition, it was one of the first horror films to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, the first film being “The Exorcist” (1974).

In addition to these classics, on the 22nd of September, “Avatar” (2009) by James Cameron will return to Portuguese cinemas in an improved version. The return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) comes on the heels of the release of the sequel, “Avatar: Water Way,” which opens on December 15th. Until then, this is the perfect opportunity to remember the events of the first film. Likewise, “Spider-Man: No Return Home” also returned to theaters, after its premiere in 2021. However, the film brings a new version with 11 minutes of never-before-seen scenes.

TRAILER | REVIEW THE BEST CLASSICS IN IMAX