In an interview with PODDELAS, Maisa reveals a desire for an international career, know details – Portal Famosos Brasil

In an interview with PODDELAS, Maisa reveals a desire for an international career, know details

Maisa is, without a doubt, one of the artists that remains on the rise in the Brazilian industry. Virtually unanimity on the internet and also among the public outside the bubble twitter and Instagramthe actress often edits series and movies.

With no controversy on her resume and quite authentic, she has been in the public eye since she was 3 years old and has been maturing and finding her personality little by little, both personally and professionally.

Very involved with the fashion scene in Brazil, Maisa appears using trends and exploring a style that promises only to evolve, considering the 20 years of the star.

In terms of her career, Maisa increasingly starred in productions in which she could play characters according to her age, giving her justice to the status as a teen star while making a well-managed transition into adulthood.

Maisa and Camila Queiroz for the series ‘Back at 15’ (Netflix)

Aware of its potential to attract audiences and of the solid partnership with Netflixthe actress revealed to PODDELASon the 10th, the desire to star in an international production.

In the special edition of Rock in Riothe presenters Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki asked what Maisa still wants to accomplish, since, even at such a young age, the artist has already explored several branches of the industry. In response, she did not hesitate to state her desire to have an international project in her career:

“I would love to do an international project, folks. Maybe, I don’t know… A movie, a series. I’ve already auditioned… I mean, I’ve been called to audition, but I couldn’t why… [por conta de] contractual issues and such. But will I get some paper one day and do some international? […]”

Maisa also commented that the fact that Bruna Marquezine have been cast in a feature film DC ComicsO ‘Blue Beetle’, who is in post-production, opened his vision to the possibility. Check out the full speech:

“I was very happy for Bruna… Because we started small, so seeing her there, in one way or another, gives me a boost. I told her that, you know? It makes me believe that it’s possible, that I can get there. And for thousands of other young Brazilians, who have a lot of dreams and who rarely see Latin references there [fora], without being too stereotyped or Brazilian, right? Because Brazilians go and often play people from other countries. So I think it’s really cool.”

The actress added that Brazilian names who, every now and then, appear starring in international productions, such as Wagner Moura, Alice Braga, Rodrigo Santoro and now Bruna Marquezine are creating a very important space to allow others to try the same path.

Maisa is currently filming the second season of the series. ‘Back to 15’ (Netflix) with Camila Queiroz and was recently invited to interview Selena Gomezas well as participating in a star brand launch event ‘Rare Beauty’ in Los Angeles. Watch the two meet: