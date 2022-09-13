In opening week, horror film leads American box office

The film Barbarian, released by 20th Century Fox, grossed US$10 million in its opening weekend and thus topped the US box office. The feature without a premiere date in Brazil will be released directly on the STAR + streaming platform.

Directed by Zach Cregger (‘The Whitest Kids U’Know’), who has his first film in the lead. And in its cast includes Georgina Campbell – winner of the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for ‘Mudered by My Boyfriend’ in 2015 -, Bill Skarsgård – best known for his role in the movie reboot ‘It: The Thing’, as a clown ” Pennywise” – Justin Long (“Dodgeball”), Matthew Patrick Davis (‘Dwight in Shining Armor’), Richard Brake (‘Perfect Skin’), Kurt Braunohler (‘The Big Sick’) and Jaymes Butler (‘Age of Cannibals’) ).

Official movie poster for Barbarian (Reproduction/20th Century Studios​)

Synopsis of the film: “A young woman (Georgina Campbell) traveling to Detroit for a job interview rents a house. But when she arrives late at night, she finds that the house is packed and a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay the night, but soon discovers there’s much more to fear than just an unexpected guest.”.

Top Five in the US

In second place, the Indian movie ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’, released by Disney that raised US$4.4 million, stands out, in third place was ‘Bullet Train’, a plot starring Brad Pitty and Sandra Bullock with US $ 3.2. The fourth place is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the feature starring star Tom Cruise, is now in its 16th week and took in the week’s valuation US$3.1 (for a total of US$705.6). And closing the top five is ‘DC League of SuperPets’, the animated film that is in its seventh week with a gross of US$2.8, with a total of $85.4.

Featured photo: Georgina Campbell in the Barbarian trailer. Playback/20th Century Studios/YouTube