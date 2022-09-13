In photos: King Charles III leads funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is already in St. Giles in Edinburgh, where thousands of people will be able to say their last goodbyes to the monarch, who passed away on Thursday (8/9) at the age of 96.
This is the second leg of a journey of ceremonies that will culminate in a state funeral on 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London.
The coffin was transported on Sunday (11) from Balmoral Castle, where the queen died, to Edinburgh. Then, he will go to London by plane, on Tuesday (13).
This Monday (12), there was a funeral procession from Holyroodhouse Palace to St. Giles, which will be open for 24 hours for the wake. The queen’s four sons accompanied the procession on foot — King Charles III; Princess Anne; the Duke of York, Andrew; and the Earl of Wessex, Edward.
Prince Andrew wore civilian rather than military attire as he lost his military honors earlier this year shortly before reaching a settlement in a US civil suit in which he was accused of sexual abuse.
Thousands of people crowded the streets of central Edinburgh to follow the procession, which lasted about half an hour. Many waited hours to get a good seat to say goodbye to the queen.
The coffin was adorned with fresh flowers collected at Balmoral, including roses, freesias and rosemary, and was covered by the Royal Standard.
In addition to King Charles and the royal family, they attended a mass of honor at St. Giles, British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.