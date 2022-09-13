Intel Arc A770 GPU is ready to launch, confirms the company’s head of GPUs

Raja Koduri shared a photo of the graphics card going through the volume validation process

After several delays and uncertainties, the Intel it seems to be next to make the debut of more models of its line of dedicated Arc GPUs. A message posted on Twitter by Raja Koduri, head of the company’s graphics card division, shows that it is already preparing the arrival of the Intel Arc A770 model in stores.

“I bumped into this beauty in the Toronto volume validation lab…preparing for launch!”, said Koduri, in a text accompanied by a photograph of the new model. Focused on the mid-range segment, the product must directly compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 modelpromising up to 14% better overall performance.

According to tests released by the manufacturer, the gains can be even greater — reaching 50% — depending on the analyzed context. In recent weeks, the company has focused on highlighting the ray tracing performance of its new GPUswhich promise rival and even surpass what is offered by the dedicated hardware of the RTX 30 line.

Koduri says rumors don’t help the GPU industry

Also on Twitter, Koduri responded to a question related to rumors that Intel is already planning the end of the Arc line, something that could happen after the launch of its second generation. According to him, such reports do not help the industry at allwhether with regard to consumers or professionals who work in it.

“We are also confused about these rumors. They don’t help the team working hard to bring this to market, they don’t help the PC graphics community… I must ask myself, who do they help? We are still in the first generation and yes, we had more obstacles than we planned to have to overcome, but we persisted.”, said the executive.

While Intel promised that the A7 series would be released by the end of the North American summer, which ends on the 23rd of this month, So far she has not released precise dates for this to happen.. The expectation is that the models start to hit stores by the end of October, when they will find the competition from the new high-performance lines that AMD and NVIDIA should announce soon.

Intel Says It’s Committed to Dedicated GPUs and Already Working on Next Generations Arc

While making “Final Adjustments” on the first generation Alchemist



