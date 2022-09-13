Intel denies that it will abandon its line of graphics cards

THE Intel barely re-launched in the graphics card segment and rumors about a possible premature abandonment of the GPU segment started to pop up. Even market analysiswith data that expose the difficulty that the Santa Clara giant has been facing in this and other divisions, corroborate the discourse.

However, the company maintains a public discourse that denies these speculations, and is still betting big. In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Tom Petersenone of those responsible for the technical marketing of the Intel Arc video card line, stated this family of VGAs is being built to perform better and be cheaper than direct competitors from NVIDIAmarket leader.

Petersen also stated that “we are not going anywhere”, in response to uncertainties about the future of investment in the video card market. Position that is now reinforced by another high-ranking executive.

Raja Koduri, former AMD, head of Intel’s GPU division, in response to a question asked on Twitter about a possible withdrawal from the company after two generations of Arc cards, said that these rumors do nothing for the team working to bring these cards to market. and it doesn’t help the PC community either. The executive also acknowledged that the team is facing more obstacles than planned, but that continue to persist.

we are 🤷‍♂️ about these rumors as well. They don’t help the team working hard to bring these to market, they don’t help the pc graphics community..one must wonder, who do they help?..we are still in first gen and yes we had more obstacles than planned to happen, but we persisted… — Raja Koduri (Bali Makaradhwaja) (@RajaXg) September 12, 2022

Koduri, in a response to another tweet, also made a point of showing an image with the roadmap on the Arc line released by Intel in February, and highlighting that the strategy outlined is still being executed.

In the image you can see the plans for Intel until 2024 for the GPU segment. passing through generations Alchemist (2022), Battlemage (2023 – 2024) and Celestial (2024+).

Attached is what we said in Feb’22 and are continuing to execute this strategy. pic.twitter.com/rfIRjq4p5G — Raja Koduri (Bali Makaradhwaja) (@RajaXg) September 12, 2022

Yesterday (11), Koduri also posted on Twitter an image of the next major release for the Intel Arc family of boards, the Arc A770. Came across this beauty in the Toronto volume validation lab…preparing for launch!” wrote the head of Intel’s GPU division.

Bumped into this beauty in Toronto volume validation lab.. getting ready for launch! pic.twitter.com/HReEfz1d2b — Raja Koduri (Bali Makaradhwaja) (@RajaXg) September 11, 2022

Unlike the first model in the Arc line, Arc 380, aimed at the entry-level segment, the Arc 770 aims a shelf above, the mid-range. The expectation is that the plate will rival the RTX 3060, and can deliver more performance than the NVIDIA option. The sign should hit stores by the end of October.