Intensity, under-20 and scare: the 1st open training session of Cruzeiro de Pezzolano

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Bruno Rodrigues gave a scare during training at Toca II. After being treated, he returned to work. A year and a month later, the press once again had access to Toca da Raposa II, this Tuesday (13), to carry out journalistic coverage of a Cruzeiro training session. It was the first opportunity for reporters to follow an activity led by coach Paulo Pezzolano.

On the field, the reports of players were confirmed: a lot of intensity in the work. On more than one occasion, over the little more than 60 minutes of the open activity, it was possible to observe tough divisions and incisive demands.

Initially, the group was divided into two parts for work in reduced fields. Players from the under-20 team participated in the activity. Pezzolano paid special attention to the pressure on the ball out. Then, without the juniors, the Uruguayan led training in the entire field with many guidelines.

Bruno Rodrigues scare

In one of the strongest moves, Bruno Rodrigues gave a scare (see the moment in the video above). The attacking midfielder, an important part of Pezzolano’s scheme, felt pain in his right knee after a fight with Zé Ivaldo. He needed to be attended by doctor Wallace Espada off the field.

After some time – and some grimaces -, shirt 9 returned to training and continued with the activities normally. He should be the holder of Cruzeiro in the match against CRB, this Saturday (17), at 20:30, at Rei Pelé, in Maceió-AL.

Chance to under-20

Another highlight of Cruzeiro’s training was the effective participation of players from the under-20 team. They were called up for the first part of the job, at which point Pezzolano focused on pressure on the ball out.