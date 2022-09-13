iOS 16: 7 Functions You Need to Test When Updating Your iPhone | Operational systems

iOS 16 was released for download this Monday (12) and is available for models from iPhone 8 onwards. The update brings major changes to Apple’s operating system, especially with regard to cell phone customization. It is now possible, for example, to choose between different types of styles to add to the Home and Lock screens; make stickers by touching image elements and even share photo and video albums with friends and family. Here’s how the new features in iOS 16 work and see which ones are worth testing.

iOS 16 is released with more options for customizing the iPhone; know

iOS 16: How to Update Your iPhone to Apple’s New System

1 of 8 Discover five new iOS 16 functions to test on your iPhone — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Discover five new iOS 16 functions to test on your iPhone — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

📝 What happens if the internet drops during iOS (iPhone) update? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

1. Lock Screen Customization Options

Apple’s operating system update has brought some changes to the cell phone’s lock screen. With iOS 16, users have more customization options. Now you can edit clock fonts, lockscreen colors and even add more widgets to your lock screen. In addition, it is possible to choose screens with animations and improve the readability of smartphone texts by adding blur to the background image. To access customization, just press the lock screen and tap on “Customize”, a button that appears at the bottom of the screen.

The user can even create multiple lock screens, with different wallpapers, without the need to manually change them when tired of the design. Another interesting novelty is the possibility to further customize the Focus Mode categories, including being able to create a lock screen for each one.

2 of 8 iOS 16 lock screen received several customization options — Photo: Disclosure / Apple iOS 16 lock screen received several customization options — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Another difference is that the iPhone now also detects people and objects in the foreground to allow for small overlays, which gives a sense of depth to the lock screen background. Finally, when the user selects photos in portrait mode to put on the wallpaper, the system suggests options for fonts, colors and effects.

2. Spotlight Enhancement

Spotlight received some tweaks in iOS 16 to improve search in apps, messages and files on iPhone. The new version allows using the tool to perform actions on the system such as changing the focus or starting a timer. Other interesting options were also included, such as the possibility to make Siri bring more accurate search results from apps.

It is worth mentioning that the tool gained a new form of access with the update. Now, you can search right from the iPhone’s home screen. A mini search bar is located just above the menu and, to use it, just tap on the magnifying glass and search.

3 of 8 Spotlight search tool has been improved in iOS 16 — Photo: Playback/Apple Insider Spotlight search tool has been improved in iOS 16 — Photo: Playback/Apple Insider

3. Shared library

iOS 16 also brings the shared library. The feature allows you to create albums in iCloud where up to six people can access, delete, edit or add photos simultaneously. The function makes it easy to share photos between friends and family, which can be useful for exchanging photos taken on trips and events, for example.

It is also possible to upload photos to a shared album automatically through a new Camera function. In addition, users will get smart suggestions to share a photo in the shared library when the participants in the folder appear in the images.

4 of 8 iOS 16 brings a new way to share photos with friends and family — Photo: Disclosure / Apple iOS 16 brings a new way to share photos with friends and family — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The iPhone keyboard also gained improvements with the iOS update. The new Haptic Touch feature emits a very fast vibration when pressing keys, which gives a “click” feeling. To use it, users must enable “Haptic Touch” in iPhone settings. There, select the “Sounds and Haptics” option. Then go to “Keyboard Feedback” and tap the “Haptic” button to enable the feature. The functionality is a good option to confirm actions performed with the cell phone’s keyboard.

5 of 8 Haptic keyboard vibrates when user presses keys — Photo: Playback/MUO Haptic keyboard vibrates when user presses keys — Photo: Playback/MUO

5. Make stickers with the new Live Text function

The Live Objects feature is an expansion of the Live Text feature. The tool detects and cuts elements present in the photos, such as objects, people or animals, and allows you to transform them into stickers in a very simple way. To use the function, just press the object of the photo and wait for the iPhone to automatically crop it, removing the background. Then you can copy the object and position it by swiping across the screen.

6 of 8 Live objects allow the creation of stickers automatically — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Live objects allows the creation of stickers automatically — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

6. New Gallery functions

The iPhone’s photo and video gallery also receives new features with the iOS 16 update. One of them is the possibility to make an edit and apply it in various media – as a “preset”. The functionality can be useful, for example, to leave the photographs taken in the same scenario with the same settings, without having to edit one by one and running the risk of getting different results.

In addition, another interesting new function is to lock albums natively, which eliminates the need to resort to external applications. This is because, through it, users will be able to block specific content by password, Touch ID or Face ID, in order to restrict access to unauthorized people. It is also worth mentioning that the option also allows the albums to be “hidden”, ensuring even more privacy.

7 of 8 New feature in iOS 16 allows you to hide and lock photo and video albums on iPhone — Photo: Playback/9to5Mac New feature in iOS 16 allows you to hide and lock photo and video albums on iPhone — Photo: Playback/9to5Mac

One of the biggest security innovations, Safety Check lets you check which contacts have access to certain information about you, such as location. For this, the feature offers a management panel that makes it possible to determine which data can continue to be shared or not with other people.

8 of 8 iOS 16 Safety Check — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iOS 16 Safety Check — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

With information from Apple (1 and two), MUO, Apple Insider and 9to5Mac

See too: iPhone 14: see seven facts about the Apple cell phone