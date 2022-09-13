iOS 16 is released with more options for customizing the iPhone; know everything | Operational systems

iOS 16, Apple’s new operating system update, arrives this Monday (12) on iPhone phones. The novelty was officially announced during the launch of the new iPhone 14, the successor smartphone to the iPhone 13, and will bring a series of new features to Apple smartphones. Some of them are more Lock Screen customization, which now has more clock options, and an easier system to turn photos into stickers using Live Text. According to information from the international media, it is possible that the iOS 16 update will come out around 11:00 am Brasília time.

iOS 16: How to Update Your iPhone to Apple’s New System

iPhone: 6 ‘secret’ features of iOS 16 that almost no one knows

This is the biggest iOS update since the release of version 15.4 in April of this year. The latest version of the system will come pre-installed on the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Next, check out the main news of iOS 16 and see if your iPhone is compatible with the update.

2 of 4 iOS 16 is released and brings several new features to iPhone phones; check out the main resources — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo iOS 16 is released and brings several new features to iPhone phones; check out the main resources — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

📝 What happens if the internet drops during iOS (iPhone) update? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

What are the main new features of iOS 16?

More customization on the lock screen

iOS 16 arrives this Wednesday with new customization options. Now, when updating the operating system, users will be able to configure different lock screens (varying according to Focus mode), with clocks in fonts and color palettes that are alternative to the traditional Apple smartphones. The novelty draws attention because it represents – even if in a small way, when compared to Android – a break from the usual appearance of the iPhone.

In addition, the update will also make it possible to include widgets on the lock screen – an option that, it is worth remembering, will vary according to the apps you have installed on your phone. Another novelty is that, in the new iOS 16, the iPhone’s notification bar will change: now, all messages and/or interactions received will appear from bottom to top, to work more intuitively.

3 of 4 Iconic wallpaper appears in beta 3 of iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Jack Roberts and Arte/Danilo Paulo de Oliveira Iconic wallpaper appears in beta 3 of iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Jack Roberts and Arte/Danilo Paulo de Oliveira

More features in the Gallery

iOS 16 will bring a very useful feature for privacy: the option to lock the hidden photo album. The novelty, which was long awaited, will work automatically, and unlocking must be done via alphanumeric code and/or biometrics. Another necessary feature brought by the update is the automatic detection of duplicate images by the gallery, which should help a lot in saving the iPhone’s memory.

In addition, the new iOS will also allow you to save presets of edits made to replicate them more simply in other photos. Also, Live Text will gain an interesting new feature for those who like stickers: now, when selecting an element in an image, iOS will automatically cut it, simply by pressing and pasting the element in question in some other app.

iOS 16: see functions of Apple’s new operating system The software update was announced during WWDC 2022 and is expected to arrive in September for all iPhone users; check all the features

Safety Check and Lockdown Mode

Two other interesting novelties brought by iOS 16 are linked to security – as is usual in Apple device updates. These are Safety Check and Lockdown Mode. The first is a feature that allows the user to check which contacts have access to their location, and then to revoke this possibility or not. The second is an advanced security option, aimed at potential victims of cyberattacks – such as journalists and activists, for example.

Which iPhones will have iOS 16? How to update?

iOS 16 will be available from today (12) for all iPhone models from iPhone 8 onwards – that is, if you have an iPhone 7 in your hands, your phone will not be covered by Apple’s latest update. See the full list of which iPhones will get iOS 16.

To update the Apple operating system, go to “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update” and then press “Install Now” option. It is worth remembering that iOS 16 should be released to cell phones in Brazil only around 11 am, Brasília time.

4 of 4 iPhone Update to iOS 15.6.1 fixes Apple system vulnerabilities — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes iPhone update to iOS 15.6.1 fixes Apple system vulnerabilities — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

See also: All the news of iOS 16 you need to know