iPhone accounts for 48% of cell phones in the US, says survey

According to research by StockApps.com, the iPhone currently accounts for 48% of all cell phones used in the US.

The numbers show Apple’s impressive growth ahead of its rivals, expanding into new areas such as finance and even healthcare. Edith Reads of StockApps.com spoke about the survey and said that the iPhone has always been a popular choice among US consumers, but this survey shows its dominance with growth in recent years.

According to her, each quarter iOS has significantly narrowed the gap to Android, with Apple strategically planning to launch each new generation of iPhones in September.

She believes that the consistent strategy is efficient and that the success seen in the United States should be repeated in other countries soon.

The first Android phone hit the market in 2008, a year after the introduction of the iPhone. Apple had never managed to reach close to 50% of the market, mainly due to the success of cell phones from brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Motorola and BlackBerry. Data indicate that the iPhone is largely responsible for Apple’s rise in business, resulting in a market capitalization of US$ 2.5 trillion (~R$ 12.6 trillion). In the last quarter ending in June, Apple would have collected US$ 83 billion (~R$ 418 billion) in sales. Apple CEO Tim Cook told an investor meeting in June that a significant number of users have switched from Android to iOS. Last week, Apple unveiled the new generation of iPhone 14 phones.

