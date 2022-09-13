iPhone Fold? Apple files new patent for a foldable device with a screen capable of regenerating itself

Apple is one of the few cellphone makers without explicit plans to launch a foldable model, but some patents filed by big tech spark public curiosity and fuel rumors of an “iPhone Fold”. This Tuesday (13), the company secured its rights over yet another technology that indicates the existence of this project. As discovered by PatentlyApplethe Cupertino company filed a patent for a technology of screen able to regenerate after taking light damagesuch as scratches or dents — big enemies of the flexible panels used in Samsung’s foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Understand the details below.

While its South Korean rival uses a layer of plastic so that its screens have the best balance between strength and flexibility, Apple can bring a different approach that, instead of making the display more rigid, contributes to it being able to regenerate from potential panel damage.

















economy and market

17 Aug

















economy and market

17 May



For this, the screen would receive a layer of elastomer, a material without much intermolecular force whose characteristic would allow your regeneration by applying an external stimulus type — such that it could be an electric current, heat, or even light. In the case of the manufacturer, it is planned to use heat to regenerate the display: When heat is used as a stimulus for the regeneration process, the covering layer of the screen may include transparent conductors that form a heating layer, […] which can be used to generate heat in response to user input, according to a predetermined schedule, or when the electronic device is charging. To promote flexibility in the outer layer of the screen, there would be a transparent dielectric area with slits filled with a material that would allow regeneration using heat. The process would occur naturally or would be resolved easily, therefore, the user would not need to take the device to a technical assistance center.

The document can be found in the US Patent and Trademark Office under the identification number “11444268”, and while it is clear when addressing a folding display, it does not mention any existing Apple products. Patents also do not guarantee that brands will use the technology in their own products, so the company’s foldable cell phone still doesn’t show any indication that it will be released in the near future. Apple’s current focus, however, appears to be the metaverse with the introduction of Reality Pro, its supposed AR/VR headset.

See more!