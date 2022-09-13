Iron Man 2 Villain Wants to Appear in a Movie

The actor Sam Rockwell expressed interest in returning to the Marvel 10 years after its appearance in Iron man 2 as antagonist Justin Hammer. To The Discourse podcast, he said he wanted to participate in thunderboltsa sequel centered on the villains of MCU.

“Yes, I would definitely be in it. [Thunderbolts] sounds cool… [Hammer] It’s fun, he’s a real Lex Luthor”, he stated.

thunderbolts will feature Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), John Walker/American Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Alanovich Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbor), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (sebastian stan) will join Phantom (Hannah John-Kamen) and Coach (Olga Kurylenko). The team will be led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

The long arrives in July 26, 2024ending Phase 5 of the MCU.

