Is he CRAZY? Tom Cruise boards a plane in MOTION to present the trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

O Tom Cruise strikes again! This time in one of his craziest attempts, standing on top of a moving plane in midair. Everything was duly recorded, and it certainly drove many producers and insurance agencies crazy, as the guy was not only on top of the aircraft, but he doesn’t even seem to have adequate security material.

The feat was filmed behind the scenes of ‘Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1‘, the seventh film in the franchise. In the video, Tom presents the blockbuster trailer.

It remains now to know what can be even more mind-blowing than this sequence, which the star must save for the film itself.

Remembering that the eighth chapter hits theaters in June 28, 2024. The seventh, entitled ‘Mission Impossible – Settlement: Part 1’is scheduled to be released in July 14, 2023.

The cast of the new film also has the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell are part of the new additions, alongside Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’)Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’), Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’) and Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) and Cary Elwes (‘Stranger Things’).

the veteran actor Henry Czerny has also been confirmed for the feature film and will reprise his role as Kittridge, 25 years after his last appearance in the franchise.

