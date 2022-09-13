Is Pedro like Lewandowski? Tite says what is ‘impressive’ in the Flamengo striker and reveals conversation with Dorival

Coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite admitted that he sees Pedro, from Flamengo, in a role similar to that of Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona forward: ‘It’s impressive’

Enchanting in Brazil and South America fur Flamengo, Pedro it’s back to Brazilian team for the final friendlies before the call-up for the World Cup in Qatar. The striker was listed by coach Tite for the games against Ghana and Tunisia on 23 and 27 Septemberafter a veritable ‘popular outcry’ for his call-up to the national team in recent months.

Experiencing one of the most goalscoring phases of his still short career, the athlete can be compared to Robert Lewandowskiconsidered by many as the greatest goalscorer today?

In the view of the coach of the five-time world champion team, yea.

Asked in an interview with the broadcaster SportTV about seeing Pedro as ‘our Lewandowski’, Tite revealed that shares opinion with Dorival JúniorFlamengo coach.

“I see and Dorival Júnior also sees. When I was talking to him, I said: ‘His terminal move is impressive’. Follow any reasoning. His ability to score, to follow the players quickly, his technical ability. He is always the player of ‘it’s not strength, it’s a way’”, said the coach of the Brazilian team, indicating the particular characteristics of the striker.

“Pedro is pivot. He is the endgame player. Don’t want him to transition in speed, but give him the ball, to shore up, for a backboard, a header, to pierce the defense of an opponent who plays with his ‘butt there in the back'”, said Tite, highlighting the other options. who fight for the position of center forward for the World Cup.

“Rricharlison is 9, Gabriel Jesus is 9, Matheus Cunha is 9 and Pedro is 9. The four have characteristics that modify”.

Conmebol Libertadores top scorer with 12 goals in 12 games, Pedro has already accumulated 24 goals and 7 assists in 51 matches for Flamengo this season.

Brazil’s two friendlies, the last ones before the Cup, will take place in France. First, on the 23rd, the selection faces Ghana in Le Havre, at the Stade Océane; then, on the 27th, the rival will be Tunisia, in Paris, in the Parc des Princes, home of PSG. The two duels will be at 15:30 (Brasília time).

The Brazilian team is in Group G of the World Cup alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. The World Cup debut will be on November 24, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against the Serbs.