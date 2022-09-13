Jamie Foxx’s 10 Highest Grossing Films According to Box Office Mojo

Jamie Foxx is one of the most prolific actors of his generation, whose appearances on Netflix day shift and the box office crash Spider-Man: No Way Homehave put him back in the spotlight in recent months.

In his career, which has spanned nearly three decades, Jamie Foxx has appeared in over 90 projects, playing a variety of memorable characters. While he’s also seen his fair share of flops, Foxx is best known for his appearances in various blockbusters, as seen in Mojo box office.

10 Horrible Bosses (2011) – $209,838,559

From the mind of Seth Gordon, Horrible bosses is a 2011 comedy with an all-star cast that includes Jamie Foxx as Dean Jones. Jones, who has a much more colorful moniker in the film, acts as a “murder consultant” for a trio of friends intent on getting rid of their abusive bosses.

With its relatively small budget, Horrible bosses became a worldwide success, grossing over $200 million at the box office (via Mojo box office). The film served to expand the horizons of its already famous cast, who all returned for the 2014 sequel which, while not as successful as the original, still earned its share of the profit.

In 2010, Jamie Foxx teamed up with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifinakis in the travel movie Due date. In this dark comedy, Foxx plays Darryl Johnson, a friend of Ethan’s (Galifinakis) who is briefly involved in the antics of the two leads.

Due date managed to cash in at the worldwide box office despite negative reviews, earning over $200 million (via Mojo box office). Despite its success, the film made little use of the talent of its cast and is not considered one of Robert Downey Jr.’s finest.

8 Valentine’s Day (2010) – $216,528,528

Valentine’s Day is an ensemble romance film that follows in the footsteps of other great romantic comedies, namely love actually. Foxx stars as Kelvin Moore, a sports reporter who falls in love with a recently abandoned publicist (Jessica Biel)

Despite extremely negative reviews, Valentine’s Day even managed to quadruple its $52 million budget (via Mojo box office), finding its footing among many other romantic comedies that defied critics. The film’s success was useful for Foxx’s career, although he did not enjoy any part of it in many future romantic comedies.

7 Warranty (2004) – $220,239,925

Guarantee is a 2004 action film in which a Los Angeles taxi driver, played by Foxx, finds his taxi commandeered by a crazed killer, played by Tom Cruise. The film depicts the struggle between the two men over the course of a long night, ending with a final bloody confrontation.

Guarantee it was a hit with fans and critics alike, receiving rave reviews from both categories. The action thriller grossed $220 million at the worldwide box office (via Mojo box office), informing Foxx and Cruise’s future filmographies, which would find many of their biggest hits in the action genre.

6 Baby Driver (2017) – $226,945,087

baby driver is a 2017 heist action film directed by legendary filmmaker Edgar Wright. Starring Ansel Elgort, John Hamm, Jon Bernthal and Eiza Gonzalez, the film also includes Jamie Foxx as hardened criminal Leon “Bats” Jefferson III.

baby driver was a huge success for all parties involved, earning more than six times its meager $34 million budget (via Mojo box office). Audiences flocked to theaters for both the film’s all-star cast and Wright’s gripping direction, which has contributed to Bats being labeled one of Foxx’s best action roles to date.

5 Django Unchained (2012) – $426,074,373

Django Unchained is one of several revisionist history films by prolific director Quentin Tarantino. In this project, strongly influenced by the Italian film, Django, Foxx plays the eponymous character, a former slave who breaks free and intends to return to his wife.

Django Unchained was a critical darling, receiving rave reviews and two Academy Awards. The film did equally well at the worldwide box office, grossing over $400 million (via Mojo box office). Foxx’s career skyrocketed after this film, with his role being labeled as one of the best characters in any of Tarantino’s films.

4 Rio (2011) – $483,866,518

River is a 2011 animated children’s film that portrays the situation of a rare bird that finds itself stranded in Rio de Janeiro. He uses the help of several friends to get back to his owner, including Jamie Foxx’s Nico, a soft and cool samba-loving yellow canary who is best friends with will.i.am’s Pedro.

River was a huge success, grossing several hundred million dollars in profit at the worldwide box office (via Mojo box office). The characters of Jamie Foxx and will.i.am proved to be the film’s standout personalities, appearing in much of its marketing and leading the film to a hugely successful theatrical run.

3 Rio 2 (2014) – $498,781,117

river 2 is the 2014 sequel to the 2011 animated film of the same name. The film brings back much of its original cast, including Jamie Foxx as Nico, who, along with his best friend Pedro, puts on his own show at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Carnival party.

river 2 surpassed the box office numbers of its predecessor, becoming a real success (via Mojo box office). As with the original film, the characters of Pedro and Nico received special praise, leading to a spin-off project being commissioned following the two characters, although there has been no news about this project in recent years.

2 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – $708,982,323

the amazing spiderman 2 is the second and final installment in Andrew Garfield’s series of Spider man films. Taking place several years after the original film, the sequel pits Spider-Man against an electrified supervillain in Foxx’s Electro.

While the amazing spiderman 2 was not a financial failure by any means, earning a whopping $700 million (via Mojo box office), the bad reviews and backlash in response to Foxx’s character put the series on thin ice with fans. trust in The Incredible Spider Man quickly declined and the franchise was canceled shortly afterward.

1 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1,901,232,550

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third and final film in the first trilogy of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring the teen superhero of the same name. As the first film to unite the Spider-Men of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on screen, No Way Home also brought back several classic villains from previous projects, including Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon aka Electro.

No Way Home quickly became one of the biggest films of all time, grossing nearly $2 billion globally (via Mojo box office), making it the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. While fans were undoubtedly excited to see Foxx’s new and improved take on Electro, the driving factor behind the film’s success was undoubtedly Maguire and Garfield’s involvement.