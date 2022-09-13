Jason Sudeikis thanks sons Otis and Daisy after Emmy win amid custody battle with Olivia Wilde

Image credit: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis thanked the children with Olivia Wilde, Otis (born 2014) and daughter Daisy (born 2016), as he climbed for a second time at the Emmys on Monday night to receive an award — this time for Outstanding Comedy Series for his wellness TV show Ted Lasso. “Otis, Daisy, I love you so much,” he said, teasing a return for Season 3. “See you in Season 3 sometime!” He also spoke at length about how the production tackles “good and evil.” “Thank you so much to everyone who watched this show,” he said, in part.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for the program, thank you to everyone who works on the program. All in the offices of Warner Brothers, Apple, Doozer, who answer all the calls. All in production. Our second season of the COVID squad was huge,” the star continued. “We haven’t had a single shutdown, and that was very much because of what you men and women have done for us. Everybody in post-production that helps us, that builds these amazing football stadiums, football stadiums around us. The show is about good and evil and this show is about the truth of life. This show is about all those things, but it’s mostly about our response to those things. And their response to our show is impressive.”

Jason’s comments come amid the drama surrounding his split from Do not worry, dear director. The comedian, 46, and his longtime love Olivia, 38, went their separate ways in 2020 – but since then, a trail of adverse events seems to have befallen the former duo.

There were rumors that Olivia left Jason to date the star of her movie, Harry Styles, 28 – and she categorically denies these rumours, recently calling them “horsesh**”. However, Olivia was given custody roles on stage when she performed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April. While Jason denies that he had anything to do with the timing and location, he did seem to raise red flags for some about how the nine-year-old couple was going through the process of ending their engagement. For starters, Olivia’s cast of Do not worry, dear has been mired in plenty of rumors surrounding the movie’s release, too.

Olivia continued her affectionate relationship with the former One Direction subscriber, while Jason went on to date Keeley Hazell, 35, for nearly a year before they went their separate ways in May. Still, a source insists that despite the seemingly growing conflict, Jason respects her old flame as the mother of her children.

“Jason would never in a million years try to embarrass Olivia,” our source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April after her appearance at CinemaCon. “She is the mother of his children, and while their relationship doesn’t work out, he would never intentionally shame or humiliate her.”

The source also stated that he did not intend for her to be publicly served at the big event. “Jason was just as shocked as the rest of us when he found out Olivia was attended to at CinemaCon,” they said. “He knows that being a celebrity figure you are always in the public eye, but he couldn’t have imagined it would turn out the way it turned out.”