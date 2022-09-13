Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket explodes at launch; watch video

A Blue Origin rocket caught fire, crashed and exploded shortly after launch, this Monday (12), in Texas (USA).

This was the first catastrophic failure in a launch by the space exploration company of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and second richest man in the world (behind Elon Musk). There were no crew on board — just school experiments that would be sent to “zero gravity” — and there are no reports of ground injuries or property damage.

A little more than a minute after takeoff, upon reaching an altitude of about 8,700 meters, at a speed of 1,126 km/h, the rocket unexpectedly deviated from its course and started to catch fire. After being ejected, the capsule still climbed to 11,300 meters.

Everything was being broadcast live; see the moment of the explosion:

According to the company, the emergency ejection system worked as expected. Upon detecting the engine anomaly, the capsule fired its thrusters and quickly separated; she landed safely in the desert, with the aid of a parachute, and was recovered with the cargo.

The same system would be used to save passengers in the event of a failure to launch a manned flight. The rocket fell uncontrollably to an explosive impact with the ground, within a perimeter considered “dangerous”.

Due to the accident, Blue Origin rockets will not be able to take off until an investigation by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is completed. The objective is to determine “whether any system, process or procedure” has affected public safety.

This was the twenty-third launch of the New Shepard, a fully reusable rocket designed to land vertically after releasing the capsule. So far, he’s held a record for near-perfect flights — save for a partial failure at the start of testing — including taking Bezos himself into space in July last year.