Jennifer Aniston buys Oprah’s $14.8 million farmhouse near Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito mansion

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA: Jennifer Aniston purchased Oprah Winfrey’s farm, located on a one-acre lot. The new property is close to the Montecito mansion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aniston’s recent purchase makes her the latest rich and famous resident of Montecito, California.

The four-bedroom farmhouse is in the neighborhood of other celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ellen Degeneres. The ‘Friends’ star acquired this 4320 square foot property for an incredible $14.8 million. Meanwhile, Winfrey purchased the same property in early 2021 for $10.5 million.

SEE MORE INFORMATION

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion Sells For $32.5 Million, Here’s A Look At The Gorgeous Home

Jennifer Aniston reveals she’s redecorating her Beverly Hills home amid rumors of secret marriage to Brad Pitt

Previously, Winfrey had sold the two small homes for $2.3 million to personal trainer and property manager Bob Greene. According to DailyMail, Aniston’s new property was built in 1998. It has “picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens, a huge car court and a long gated driveway.”

Oprah Winfrey sold the two tiny cottages for $2.3 million in early 2022 (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Aniston previously revealed her interests in buying new properties and designing them: “If I weren’t an actress, I would like to be a designer,” she told Architectural Digest. “I loved the process. There is something about choosing fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

According to Architectural Digest, she has owned several properties at different times in her life. When Brad Pitt and Aniston got married, the duo shelled out $13.1 million for a 12,000-square-foot French Normandy-style home in Beverly Hills. The mansion was originally built in 1934 and was designed by renowned Southern California architect Edwin Wallace Neff. The couple renovated this home for over three years. However, it was sold in 2006 after their divorce.

Jennifer Aniston had already bought a house in Beverly Hills after marrying Brad Pitt (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Aniston then owned a Beverly Hills mansion designed by Harold W Levitt in 2006. She then dubbed the house “Ohana”, which means extended family in Hawaiian.

The 53-year-old actress shelled out $13.5 million for the hillside home in 2006 and then spent the next few years working with designer Stephen Shadley to transform it. Later, the actress spent $7.01 million on two condos in the West Village, one of which was a penthouse and 900-square-foot wraparound terrace. The ‘Friends’ star then landed at his Bel Air mansion for $20.97 million. She collaborated with Stephen Shadley to renovate the house to make it more comfortable and inviting.

Jennifer Aniston on stage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Recently, the actress also drew attention by sharing a photo of herself in the shower to promote a new product from her hair care brand called LolaVie hair. It entered the hair care market in 2021, focusing primarily on moderately priced products such as the recently launched hair oil, a detangler and a leave-in conditioner. Products are listed as plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable.