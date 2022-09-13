Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth Were ‘Ridiculous Kids’ on the Set of ‘The Hunger Games’

Making a movie is no easy task, especially when you’re making one as big as Hunger Games. With a budget of $78 million, Lionsgate was determined to bring the eponymous dystopian novel to life on the big screen. A lot of hard work went into making the movie a huge success. And while things can get stressful on set, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth were determined to have fun.

The main cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ did well

Although the list of Hunger Games was expansive, Lawrence, Hutcherson and Hemsworth took three of the biggest roles. Its characters, Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and Gale Hawthorne, made up the famous love triangle of the trilogy. But while there may have been drama between their characters, there was nothing but love between the co-stars.

Jennifer Lawrence names Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth as the actors she had the most fun with on set

All three actors were candid about how much they enjoyed working together on Hunger Games. In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence was asked about the most fun she’s ever had with actors on set, and she named her co-star On fire alum. “The most fun I’ve ever had with actors on set is Josh and Liam,“ she shared before looking at the camera and waving. “Hi boys.”

But what made the set so fun? It looked like the trio were super playful with each other. Despite the depressing subject Hunger Games, they were constantly joking. In an interview with Us Weekly, Hutcherson was candid about the vibe on set.

Hutcherson admits the trio played around a ton

“The truth is, that’s literally what everyone saw in all of our interviews together,” he said. Hunger Games star revealed. “We were all being ridiculous kids together, playing. I don’t know how we managed to get any work done. I’m surprised the movies are good.”

But the fun didn’t start and end with Hutcherson, Lawrence and Hemsworth. other members of Hunger Games cast seemed to have a ball too. In fact, Lenny Kravitz shared that he was surprised at how well everyone got along and how much he enjoyed working on the film.

Lenny Kravitz recalls the fun he had on the ‘Hunger Games’ set

“Every day was fun,” Kravitz told Collider. “I’m not used to movie sets. This is new to me so I didn’t know what to expect. I thought there would be divas and drama and acting stuff, but everyone was nice. There was a great feeling on set every day. We all really liked each other. I asked people on set, ‘Is this normal?’ From what I’ve heard about acting, that’s not normal.”

Clearly, Hunger Games it was a fun set to work with. Considering that Lawrence, Hemsworth and Hutcherson spent four years making all four movies, it’s likely they got along just as well.

