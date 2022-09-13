Johnny Depp’s close friend gives his unfiltered opinion of Amber Heard

ads

In 2016, Doug Stanhope wrote an op-ed for The Wrap, claiming that Amber Heard blackmailed Johnny Depp. The comedian claimed she was “threatening to lie about him publicly” if he didn’t pay. According to TMZ, Heard sued Stanhope for defamation, but dropped the lawsuit three months later. “Amber is moving on, getting back to work and leading a normal, happy life,” her rep said.

Meanwhile, Stanhope has definitely not moved on. He claimed that Heard took the opportunity to start “fucking with [Depp’s] head again” when his mother died. “I suppose to use this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even harder and harder,” claimed Stanhope in his book, “No Encore for the Donkey” (via Daily Mail). He said his marriage was toxic and claimed that Depp was the real victim and that he suffered in silence.

Benicio Del Torro also told the Daily News that Heard seemed “manipulative”. The Guardian notes that domestic violence activists “fear that Heard’s public mockery” could deter other women from reporting abuse. The paper cited “tired family tropes” such as female victims being greedy, manipulative and the “crazy ex” while the accused abuser is perceived as “too good” to mistreat or assault her partner. “These are all characteristics of abusers – that they can bomb you, that they are incredibly charming,” said charity CEO Ruth Davison.