Johnny Depp’s Friend Doug Stanhope Says Amber Heard Used His Mother’s Death To ‘Fuck His Head’

Johnny Depp’s friend Doug Stanhope called out Amber Heard while referring to her as someone who “seemed to be fucking with his head”. In his book, ‘No Encore for the Donkey’, he mentioned the moment the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star lost his mother to illness in 2016, days before Heard filed for divorce papers.

The stand-up comedian wrote: “His wife Amber Heard seemed to be fucking his head again, I suppose using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more and harder. Amber seemed to have played the role of Johnny’s always appeaser. The cruel dysfunction in this marriage was nothing you haven’t seen up close with your own friends, but you haven’t suffered from it yourself.”

“Someone close to you, stuck in an abusive relationship, who will never admit that they are actually being abused, or if they do, will blame some other circumstance, or themselves, and it will get deeper and for the worse,” noted Stanhope.

Actors Amber Heard (left) and Johnny Depp attend the 8th Annual HEAVEN Gala presented by Art of Elysium and Samsung Galaxy at Hangar 8 on January 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 55-year-old political activist also stated that it was “almost inconceivable to think that Johnny Depp, or someone so famous, could be trapped in that kind of abyss of the heart,” before adding, “That someone of his stature would have to tap-dance at the moment. to avoid the shit and vitriol of a ruthless and derogatory opportunist – was disheartening to say the least. ”

However, it was not the first time that Stanhope used such strong words against the ‘Aquaman’ actress. In 2016, he wrote an opinion piece after Heard accused Depp of physically abusing her. In The Wrap editorial, he stated: “My girlfriend, Bingo, and I have known Johnny Depp for a few years. We’ve watched Amber Heard fuck him at his weakest point – or seen him at his weakest point of being fucked – for as long as we’ve known him.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the UK premiere of ‘The Rum Diary’ on November 3, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Stanhope went on to explain, “And we didn’t say m—. Because he’s Johnny Depp. And we didn’t want to be kicked out of the circle for saying the Emperor was being stripped of his clothes”, before stating how Depp told him that Heard “was now going to leave him, threatening to lie about him publicly in any and every way possible.” if he didn’t agree to her terms. Blackmail is what I imagine other people might put up with, including the way he is now being vilified.”

“Bingo and I together, and then separately, told him how aware we were of this manipulative idiot, how his inner circle had agreed to it from the day we met and that we all feared telling him directly could alienate us. everyone,” he added.

At the time, the ‘The Rum Diary’ actress filed a libel suit against Stanhope in Arizona, as she insisted the essay was “completely false and libelous.” But eventually, she dropped the case when her representatives said that “Amber is moving on, going back to work and leading a normal, happy life.”

Actress Amber Heard attends the screening of “Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)” during the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 10, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Stanhope also mentioned the process in his book, describing it as “a lot of comedy-drama fodder.”