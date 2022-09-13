Journalist detonates Lisca after leaving Santos: ‘Technical of questionable posture’

After less than 10 games in charge of Santos, Lisca no longer works at the São Paulo club. Peixe announced the termination, in ‘common agreement’, with the coach this Monday. On social media, journalist Vitor Sergio Rodrigues criticized the coach.

– And I have no confidence in handing over a football department to coach Lisca. He was a curious character there in the beginning. Today, he is a confused coach, with questionable postures off the field and with a very short shelf life-criticized the journalist from ‘TNT Sports’.

– Lisca lasted nine games at Santos. Incredible that looking at the last five years of his career this was not the shortest job, nor the second shortest, nor the third nor the fourth – wrote Gabriel Carneiro, from ‘UOL’.

In recent years, Lisca has added short stints in the clubs he has passed. There were three games at Internacional, four at Criciúma, seven at Paraná, 12 at Vasco da Gama and just four at Sport, where he resigned in July to take over Santos.

