‘Kenan and Kel’ Actors Pose Together During 2022 Emmy Ceremony

This Monday (12), the 74th Emmy ceremony took place in Los Angeles, California, and the night was presented by Kenan Thompsonwho reimagined classic themes from television series at the opening ceremony.

In addition to leading the presentation of the event in 2022, Thompson took advantage of one of the breaks in the broadcast to pose with Kel Mitchellhis co-star on the popular sitcom Kenan and Kelaired on Nickelodeon in the late 2000s.

The record was posted by the actor on Twitter minutes later and, in the caption, Kenan wrote “my brother” along with a closed fist emoji. In Brazil, Kenan and Kel it was also later shown on open TV by SBT, Rede Globo and Rede Bandeirantes, being very successful.

See Kenan Thompson’s Twitter post at the end of the article!

Emmy winners 2022

One of the big winners of the award was Succession. The nomination-leading HBO series of the year won the main category, Best Drama Series, and also won the award for Supporting Actor, with Matthew Macfayden.

Already white lotus won Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie and its creator, Mike Whitetook the screenplay and direction categories, in addition to the cast members securing other awards.

Check out the list of 2022 Emmy winners below.

Emmy 2022 Winners:

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan(Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST SCRIPT IN COMEDY

*Abbott Elementary, “Pilot” (Quinta Brunson)

Barry, “710N” (Duffy Boudreau)

Barry, “Starting Now” (Alec Berg and Bill Hader)

Hacks, “The One, The Only” (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)

Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime” (Steve Martin and John Hoffman)

Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Jane Becker)

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino” (Sarah Naftalis)

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center” (Stefani Robinson)

BEST DIRECTOR IN COMEDY

Atlanta, “New Jazz” (Hiro Murai)

Barry, “710N” (Bill Hader)

Hacks, “There Will Be Blood” (Lucia Aniello)

The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” (Mary Lou Belli)

Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B” (Cherien Dabis)

Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime” (Jamie Babbit)

*Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (MJ Delaney)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Ladder)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Ladder)

Andrew Garfield (In the Name of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISSERIE, ANTHOLOGY AND TV MOVIE

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology and TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries, Anthology, and TV Movie

Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Danny Strong)

The Dropout, “Green Juice” (Michael Showalter)

The Dropout, “Iron Sisters” (Francesca Gregorini)

Maid, “Sky Blue” (John Wells)

Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire” (Hiro Murai)

The White Lotus (Mike White)

BEST SCRIPT IN A MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGY AND TV MOVIE

Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Danny Strong)

The Dropout, “I’m in a Hurry” (Elizabeth Meriwether)

American Crime Story: Impeachment (Sarah Burgess)

Maid, “Snaps” (Molly Smith Metzler)

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (Patrick Somerville)

The White Lotus (Mike White)

BEST MINISTRY OR ANTHOLOGY

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Rupture)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Rupture)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Rupture)

Christopher Walken (Rupture)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

BEST DIRECTOR IN DRAMA

Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Jason Bateman)

Rupture, “The We We Are” (Ben Stiller)

*Round 6, “Red Light, Green Light” (Hwang Dong-hyuk)

Succession, “All the Bells Say” (Mark Mylod)

Succession, “The Disruption” (Cathy Yan)

Succession, “Too Much Birthday” (Lorene Scafaria)

Yellowjackets, “Pilot” (Karyn Kusama)

BEST SCRIPT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, “Plan and Execution” (Thomas Schnauz)

Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go” (Chris Mundy)

Rupture, “The We We Are” (Dan Erickson)

Round 6, “One Lucky Day (Hwang Dong-hyuk)

*Succession, “All The Bells Say” (Jesse Armstrong)

Yellowjackets, “F Sharp” (Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)

Yellowjackets, “Pilot” (Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Looks for Big Women

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST SKETCH VARIETY PROGRAM

The Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

