King Charles gets angry again with pen; see the video

King Charles III vented his frustration with a leaked pen today during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during that process.

Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a UK tour to lead in mourning his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was greeted by crowds and welcoming speeches, before delivering his own pledge to the region.

Shortly afterwards, while signing a guest book in front of the cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted in frustration when a pen he was using leaked into his hand.

“Oh God, I hate that pen!” said Charles, standing up and handing the pen to his wife and queen consort Camilla. “Look, it’s leaking everywhere,” Camilla added as Charles dried his fingers.

“I hate what always happens to that horrible kind of pen,” the king complained. Before, he had the date wrong and put September 12th to sign the document.

Again?

In a video that went viral over the weekend, King Charles III is shown asking an employee to clean his desk. In it, the son of Queen Elizabeth II appears unhappy with the situation.

The video was shared by an account that parodies it as if it were former BBC editor Laura Kuenssberg, who now follows a program on the network.

In the caption, he highlighted what would possibly be the king’s speech: “The clerk must clean my table for me. Don’t expect me to move things”.

After a few hours, the profile even posted a continuation of the video on his Twitter. In the excerpt, Charles appears uncomfortable with the situation, waiting for them to pack his things on the table.

With the repercussion of the video, some contradict the posture of the new king and others defended him, justifying that he was going through a moment of great stress and sadness.

“Give him a break,” said one. “Give him a break,” added another.