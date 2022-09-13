King Charles III and Camilla sit on the throne for the first time after the death of Queen Elizabeth – Who

+



King Charles III and Camilla Parker sit on the throne for the first time after the death of Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles III and the woman, Camilla Parker, who will be crowned queen consort alongside her husband on his accession to the throne, attended a ceremony this Monday (12). On the occasion, the two sat for the first time on the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

On Saturday, he was formally proclaimed the new monarch in a ceremony in London known as the Accession Council. The queen’s body left the Palace of Holyroodhouse this Monday (12) and headed for the first funeral procession, to the cathedral in Edinburgh. The entourage with the body of the monarch will end on September 19.

“I promise to dedicate the rest of my life to this heavy task that has fallen to me,” declared the new king during the Accession Council ceremony held at St. James in London. Prince William attended the ceremony, as did Queen Consort Camilla.

In the afternoon, Harry and Meghan Markle strolled through the Windsor Castle region in England, alongside Kate Middleton and William to see the tributes paid by their subjects to Queen Elizabeth.