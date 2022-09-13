King Charles III leads Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh | World

King Charles III, accompanied by his three brothers, led this Monday (12) the procession that carried Elizabeth II’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, where the British began to say goodbye to your queen.

After waiting for hours on daughters, the first people in the audience began to walk past the queen’s coffin.

TV footage shows people slowly walking past the coffin, which is draped in Scotland’s royal flag, with a wreath and the crown of Scotland. Some people bow as they approach.

On Tuesday, the coffin will be sent to London on a plane. There will be visitation and, on the 19th, the funeral will take place.

Charles escorted his mother’s coffin to Scotland

The coffin arrived at Saint Giles Cathedral in a hearse escorted by Charles, dressed in military garb (which includes a Scottish kilt).

His brothers Anne, 72, and Edward, 58, also wore uniforms.. Andrew, 62, was not in uniform. He was considered Elizabeth II’s “favorite son”, but the Queen herself stripped him of his military honors months ago as a result of allegations of sexual assault on a minor in the United States.

After a religious ceremony at Saint Giles Cathedral, on whose roof police snipers were stationed, the first burning chapel will open, allowing Scots to bid farewell to the monarch for 24 hours.

With the beginning of the last and long farewell to the late monarch, the country continues the protocol of inauguration of the new king, who hours earlier addressed the British Parliament for the first time.

“Before you, I cannot help but feel the weight of the history that surrounds us and that reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which the members of the two Chambers are so committed,” said the King in his first speech to the Chamber of Deputies. Commons and the House of Lords.

Elizabeth II’s coffin was manufactured over 30 years ago and is made from oak and lead

Queen Elizabeth II dies: who’s who in the British royal family and what the king does

Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8) at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s summer residence in Scotland.

Since then, the country has been preparing for the Queen’s farewell at a state funeral that will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

To date, Brits and foreigners will have several days to pay their last respects.

King speaks to Scottish MPs

King Charles also attended the Scottish Parliament accompanied by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The Scottish House paid its respects to the former monarch and offered condolences to the new king.

During his speech to Parliament, Charles said he cherished the constitution and that, after carrying for so many years Scottish titles, such as the Duke of Edinburgh, he passed them on to his eldest son, William, now successor to the post of King of the United Kingdom.

No private jets or helicopters

The ‘Royal Company of Archers’, which protects monarchs in Scotland, watched over the coffin throughout the night in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In the early afternoon (local time), the coffin will leave in procession towards Saint Giles, followed on foot by Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, and the rest of the royal family by car.

Following tradition, the king and his brothers must attend a vigil. The queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until Tuesday afternoon for a final goodbye from the Scots.

Afterwards, a plane will transport the body to London, for several days of public tribute and the state funeral. Burial will also take place on September 19 in Windsor.

Authorities estimate that up to 750,000 people could try to attend the monarch’s farewell at Westminster Abbey, where lines of up to five miles are expected.

“It is likely that the queue will be very long. They will have to wait many hours, sometimes at night and with few opportunities to sit,” the government warned.

The funeral of the sovereign who met 15 prime ministers (from Winston Churchill, born in 1874, to the current head of government, Liz Truss, born in 1975) will be attended by several world leaders.

US President Joe Biden confirmed his presence at an event that is also expected to feature Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as representatives of the world’s monarchies, possibly including Spain’s King Felipe VI and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.

British officials have asked foreign guests “when possible” to use commercial flights and not private jets to travel to London, where buses will be used instead of helicopters and private cars for their journeys, according to foreign ministry documents. to which the Politico website had access.

Charles III increasingly assumes the roles of head of state and leader of the royal family.

His youngest son Harry, 37, vowed on Monday to “honor” his father in his new role, smoothing a strained relationship with Charles and older brother William since he and wife Meghan left the monarchy. in 2020 and moved to California.

The new monarch also begins on Monday a delicate journey through the nations that make up the United Kingdom.

In its first stage, Scotland, the death of Elizabeth II provokes the resumption of the debate on independence, a topic that Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to submit to a referendum in 2023.

“King Charles loves Scotland as much as the Queen, but he just doesn’t have her authority,” wrote journalist Andrew Neil in the Daily Mail.

“The union is probably in more danger now that she is no longer here,” he said.

On Tuesday, he will visit Northern Ireland, where the Sinn Fein party, which advocates reunification with the neighboring Republic of Ireland, did not participate in the new king’s proclamation ceremony.