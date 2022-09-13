Kit Harington says he’s ‘loving’ the new series Rolling Stone

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington praised the spin-off with the Targaryen family

Kit Harington, actor who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (2012) claimed to be “loving it” House of the Dragonin an interview during the Toronto International Film Festival (via Omelet).

“I’m enjoying it a lot,” he said. Harington“My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] co-showrunner of the first season, so I’m loving it. I think they’re doing a fantastic job. It’s weird to start a completely new show in the same universe and create something of your own out of it. And I think they’re really succeeding at that.”

About House of the Dragon

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ by George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragonsexactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

the half brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) fight for the ascension to the throne after the king’s death Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.