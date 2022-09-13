Korean artificial sun reaches 100 million degrees Celsius for 30 seconds

Energy from the Sun and other stars is produced through nuclear fusion. In space, the atomic nuclei of different types of hydrogen gas naturally fuse, resulting in the formation of helium gas and neutron particles. A small amount of mass is lost in this process, converted into energy.

If it were possible to reproduce this process on Earth, humans would be able to obtain unlimited amounts of clean energy, which would be beneficial to society and the environment. Now, researchers at Seoul National University in South Korea are closer to making that plan a reality.

In an interview with New Scientist, scientists reported that they managed to keep the KSTAR nuclear reactor – also known as the “Korean artificial sun” – active at a temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius for 30 seconds. The time exposed by the researchers to the vehicle is longer than what was reported in the study published in the journal nature. By comparison, the temperature of our Sun’s core is 15 million degrees Celsius.

This temperature had already been reached in previous studies, however, it is the increase in time that draws attention in the research. That’s because it’s extremely difficult to keep the plasma under control. To give you an idea, any instabilities in this hot, ionized state of matter can cause it to touch the reactor walls and cool down, disrupting the reaction.

To prevent this from happening in the tests, the researchers used electromagnetic barriers to create a high-pressure field at the center of the plasma, reducing its density. This made the atoms inside the plasma move faster and, consequently, allow for greater stability of matter.

This is just the beginning. By 2025, the team hopes to put the temperature of the Korean artificial sun above 100 million degrees Celsius by keeping the reactor running for five minutes.