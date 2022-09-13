Leaked Instagram Report Shows Most Reels Have No Engagement

According to The Wall Street Journal, Instagram users are spending less than 17.6 million hours a day watching Reels.

Instagram has been working harder and harder to become a video platform, but, according to the American The Wall Street Journal, the app’s mission has had some flaws.

The newspaper reported on Monday (12) that it had access to copies of an internal survey of the platform, called ‘Creators x Reels State of the Union 2022’, which found that Instagram users are not spending much time watching the Reels and that most videos of this format have no engagement.

According to the research, Instagram users are spending less than 17.6 million hours a day watching Reels, while those who watch TikTok content spend 197.8 million hours on the short video platform, which represents a number 10 times higher than those who watch on the Meta app.

Another problem portrayed in the survey, according to the paper, is that of the 11 million users named as creators on Instagram in the US, only 2.3 million post Reels every month. Furthermore, the report also pointed out that a third of all Reels posted on Instagram were originally created on other apps, especially TikTok.

The Gizmodo portal reached out to Meta spokespersons, who reported that the information on viewing hours is outdated and not global. The spokesperson also told the site that Reels’ engagement is up on a monthly basis.

“We still have work to do, but creators and companies are seeing promising results and our monetization growth is faster than we expected,” the spokesperson told Gizmodo.