Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2nd generation is approved by Anatel and may soon be launched in Brazil

Lenovo should expand its portfolio in Brazil with the launch of the Tab P11 Pro, a new generation of its tablet with advanced specifications and a MediaTek processor. We discovered this Monday (12) that the Chinese manufacturer received the green light from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to market the device in the country. Treated under its model number “TB132FU”, the tablet received the Certificate of Conformity on the 26th of August, but only now has the document been published. With approval, the device can be launched at any time in Brazil. Check the attached images of the product and its respective compatible accessories:

(Images: National Telecommunications Agency)

The 2nd generation Tab P11 Pro will arrive in the country accompanied by the Lenovo Precision Pen 3, the stylus pen that increases your productivity; and the Keyboard Pack, for easier typing and system navigation using the trackpad. It is possible to observe that the keyboard will not receive treatment with input in the ABNT standard. It is worth remembering that the tablet has an 11.2-inch OLED screen with 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,536 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The peak brightness is 600 nits and the contrast ratio reaches 1,000,000:1, so we’re talking about a screen certified with the maximum visual experience of Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

















The device has a single 13 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Performance is on account of the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T, an octa-core platform with 4 ARM Cortex-A78 cores at 2.6 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz. To power this set, there is an 8,200 mAh battery. The tablet will come out of the box running Android 12L. The 2nd generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro hit the market with MSRP of US$499 (about R$2,559). The tablet was announced in conjunction with the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the company’s first foldable-screen laptop that will rival the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold.

Technical specifications









11.2-inch OLED screen with 2.5K resolution

Display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Platform

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card up to 1 TB

8 MP front camera

13 MP rear camera

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.0 and Dolby Atmos

8,200 mAh battery

Android 12L

Dimensions: 263.6 x 166.6 x 6.8 mm

Weight: 480 grams

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 2 Gen is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.