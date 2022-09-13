Leo DiCaprio strikes up romance with Gigi Hadid and breaks 25-year rule

reproduction Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are getting to know each other better, says website

Leonardo DiCaprio barely broke up and has already engaged in another relationship. This time, the beloved is the model Gigi Hadid, 27 years old. Yes, she managed to make the actor fall in love with her even though she was over 25 years old, being an exception to a rule that the internet created based on the Hollywood star’s old relationships.

That’s because before ending his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, who was 25 years old, DiCaprio dated Brazilian Gisele Bündchen, Israeli Bar Rafaeli, actress Blake Lively, model Erin Heatherton, among other celebrities, who coincidentally or not, they were all 25 at the most when he broke up.

Gigi Hadid is 27 years old and is the mother of a two-year-old girl. She was dating Zayn Malik, a former member of the British band One Direction, father of her only child. According to the American website People, the model and DiCaprio are getting to know each other better and both would have been together a few times recently.

“They are getting to know each other,” a source told the news portal, adding that the pair are not officially dating yet. “Leo is definitely chasing Gigi,” revealed another source. Will the Titanic star raise the rule’s age limit?



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

