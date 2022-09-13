Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid would be having an affair, says website

After ending the relationship with Camila Morrone25 years old, Leonardo DiCaprio47 years old, would be getting to know the model better Gigi Hadid, 27 years. according to peoplethey would be hanging out in New York locations in the United States.

If the relationship is made official, Gigi would be the first girlfriend over 25 years old that DiCaprio had. This information amused the internet because the actor never had a relationship with anyone above that age, a fact that was called “curse of the 25”.

One of the sources of people detailed that “they are getting to know each other”, but that they would not yet be “dating”. Another reinforced that Leo is interested in conquer Hadidsince he’s been single since breaking up with Morrone.

already the magazine US Weekly pointed out that Gigi would not be so interested in the actor, protagonist of “Titanic”. “Leo really has his eye on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown any interest. They’re friends, but she don’t want to have something romantic with him now,” the source said.

Who is Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid is a american model 27 years old, friends with celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Blake Livelyactress who played Serena in “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012).

In addition to working in the fashion business, Gigi gained more prominence when she started dating the singer. Zyan Malik, ex-member of One Direction. The two began to be seen together from 2015, but broke up in early 2018.

Subtitle: Gigi Hadid has graced the cover of several fashion magazines Photograph: Reproduction / Instagram

After comings and goings, the couple assumed the resumption of the relationship in the early 2020. In September of the same year, they celebrated the daughter birth. However, in 2021, ended the relationship again.

The separation took place after about six years of dating and the birth of little khai.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Age

The 47-year-old actor became a joke after the revelation of breakup with Camila Morrone. According to British tabloids, with the end of the relationship, the number of times Leonardo ended a relationship before his partner reached eight. reach 26 years.

Theories soon surfaced on the web as to why DiCaprio does not date women over 25.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is the same health plan, it only accepts dependents up to 24 years old,” joked a Twitter user. Subsequently, many also spoke about the “bizarre” fact about the artist’s romantic relationships.

A British website came to formulate a graph showing all the women he would have dated. In all cases, the courtship always came to an end at the 25-year mark.