“Let’s find a…” Felipe Melo doesn’t shut up about Corinthians team on the eve of decision in the Copa do Brasil

O Fluminense goes to São Paulo aiming to win the Corinthians away from home to secure a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. After the tie by the score of 2 to 2, in Maracanã, the decisive game will be played in Neo Química Arena. The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, an experienced player accustomed to big games, spoke of the pressure that the tricolor team will have to face in the opponent’s field.

“The crowd makes a difference, and it’s beautiful to see there, the whole stadium is screaming, but that’s good for the player, the athlete likes it. I remember when I was at Palmeiras we went to play at Bombonera, the stadium was shaking, and we won 2-0. The semifinal against Atlético-MG was the same, the first game had no fans, but in the second there was, we tied and qualified”, assessed the athlete, who should not start the match.

The ex-palmeirense declared that, even if he is getting ready to play against a stadium full of opposing fans, he doesn’t see a problem with that. “A big team player likes to play a big game, to arrive at the stadium and see the fans having a party. As much as I’m against it, it’s good, I like it, I tie myself. And for sure we will be well prepared on Thursday.”

Finally, the experienced player said that the team led by coach Fernando Diniz is prepared to withstand the pressure that the Faithful will do during the 90 minutes of the game to be played this Thursday (15). “We’re going to find a super hostile environment. But Fluminense is considered a team of warriorsso you are used to these situations, is to do what we have been doing”.