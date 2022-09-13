Lip reading shows Vinicius Jr. countering rival provocations and hearing from Ancelotti: ‘Silence!’

Vinicius Jr. was the center of attention in Real Madrid vs Mallorca in LaLiga

O Real Madrid thrashed the mallorca last Sunday by 4 to 1 in LaLiga with great performance by Brazilians Vini Jr and Rodrygo. In addition to the excellent performance on the field, the attitudes of the breeding of the Flamengowhich provoked rivals and was compared to Neymar – on the negative side – by the Spanish press.

This Monday, the Movistar television network released images from its camera from inside the field and lip-read the words of Vinicius Jr. He is provoked, provokes as well and hears reprimands from referees, rivals and even teammates.

In one of the images, for example, he hears provocations from a rival – the television did not have its camera focused on Mallorca players – and replies: “He talks a lot!”.

Later, he complains to the referee: “They won’t let me play! Foul, foul, foul… At the end of the day, I don’t play.”

In other footage, Vinicius Jr. with rivals increases and even generates attitudes from your companions.

the brasileiro provokes defender Antonio Raíllo, saying “give me another one, give me another one!”, being repressed by Alaba immediately.





He then chats in a friendly manner with Mallorca’s left-back Jaume Costa.

Jaume Costa: “Please, you are hesitating. Stop, please.”

Vini responds: “They’ve been beating me the entire game.”

Jaume: “But we can only do that.”

Noticing the heated mood, Ancelotti tries to intervene. Real Madrid coach is caught on camera shouting: “Silence!”

But Vini Jr continued with his verbal confrontations. The Brazilian went to charge Mallorca’s coach, Javier Aguirre, saying “Not that!”. Veteran Toni Kroos even tried to push him away, but to no avail.

“The coach said to catch me!”, confessed Vinicius Jr. Nacho, as the lip reading caught. The Brazilian would have been annoyed with the rival coach’s guidance to make fouls on him.

Vinicius Jr. and Jaume Costa talk in Real Madrid vs Mallorca David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

Controversies aside, the on-field performance of Vinicius Jr. it is unquestionable. The forward is one of the highlights of Real Madrid, which leads LaLiga with 5 wins in 5 games. And the next domestic duel is precisely the classic against Madrid’s athleticon Sunday (18), at 4 pm (Brasília), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Before that, Real Madrid is committed to Champions League this Wednesday (14), against the RB Leipzigat home, for the 2nd round of group F.