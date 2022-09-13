Liverpool have eight absences to face Ajax in the Champions League

Admin 4 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Liverpool vs Ajax Champions League

Credit: Reproduction/Official Twitter – Liverpool

The Champions League is still on fire! And this Tuesday (13), the Liverpool hosts Ajax at Anfield, in a match for the 2nd round of the competition’s group stage. Departure is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time).

And the team led by Jurgen Klopp has eight confirmed absences, both due to injury. Are they: Robertson, Curtis Jones, Henderson, Keita, Konate, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsay and Kelleher.

“Tomorrow we will put on the field the best team to play. It’s a challenge for us, but we’re going to field the best team,” Klopp said at a press conference.

Possible Liverpool lineup

A likely Liverpool lineup has: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara; Salah, Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz.

And the opponent?

A likely Ajax lineup has: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey and Blind; Berghuis, Alvarez and Taylor; Tadic, Kudus and Bergwijn.

DATASHEET
Liverpool vs Ajax
Competition: Champions League – 2nd round (Group A)
Place: Anfield Stadium
Date: Tuesday (13) at 4 pm
Stream: HBO Max

Liverpool debuted with a painful 4-1 rout against Napoli, and is bottom of Group A in the Champions League. Ajax, on the other hand, ‘left’ against Rangers, and applied 3×0 at home in the 1st round.

Everything about the duel between Liverpool and Ajax, and about the matches of the Champions League round, you can check it here on fans.com

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

SBT broadcasts a game LIVE today (13) throughout Brazil; see which

Credit: SBT Disclosure It’s the day of another game on the SBT screen. Today, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved