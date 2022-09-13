Liverpool have eight absences to face Ajax in the Champions League

Credit: Reproduction/Official Twitter – Liverpool

The Champions League is still on fire! And this Tuesday (13), the Liverpool hosts Ajax at Anfield, in a match for the 2nd round of the competition’s group stage. Departure is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time).

And the team led by Jurgen Klopp has eight confirmed absences, both due to injury. Are they: Robertson, Curtis Jones, Henderson, Keita, Konate, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsay and Kelleher.

Jürgen Klopp explained how we will try to use the lessons learned in defeat at Napoli as we aim to respond against AFC Ajax on Tuesday night ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2022

“Tomorrow we will put on the field the best team to play. It’s a challenge for us, but we’re going to field the best team,” Klopp said at a press conference.

Possible Liverpool lineup

A likely Liverpool lineup has: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara; Salah, Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz.

And the opponent?

A likely Ajax lineup has: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey and Blind; Berghuis, Alvarez and Taylor; Tadic, Kudus and Bergwijn.

DATASHEET

Liverpool vs Ajax

Competition: Champions League – 2nd round (Group A)

Place: Anfield Stadium

Date: Tuesday (13) at 4 pm

Stream: HBO Max

Liverpool debuted with a painful 4-1 rout against Napoli, and is bottom of Group A in the Champions League. Ajax, on the other hand, ‘left’ against Rangers, and applied 3×0 at home in the 1st round.

