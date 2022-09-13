Liverpool must have 3 changes against Ajax; see the likely lineup

Credit: Publicity/Liverpool

Beaten in the Champions League opener against Napoli, Liverpool wants to change the team’s mood, but will have a difficult challenge this Tuesday (13), when Ajax, from the Netherlands, will visit the Anfield Road stadium in Liverpool ( ING), at 16:00 (Brasilia time).

Liverpool lineup against Ajax

For the match, valid for the second round of Group A of the Champions League, the team from Terra dos Beatles will have three changes in the starting lineup in relation to the one that was thrashed by Napoli, 4-1, in the debut.

On defense, the contested Joe Gomez should give way to Joel Matipwhile in midfield Thiago Alcântara must assume the position of James Milner. Finally, in attack, the striker Darwin Núñez can reassume a place next to Salah and Luis Díaz. The Brazilian Roberto Firmino would lose his place among holders.

For the match, coach Jürgen Klopp will continue with many absences in the Liverpool squad.

No less than eight players are out of this Wednesday’s match, all injured. Are they: Konaté, Henderson, Custis Jones, Ramsay, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson and Kelleher.

Thus, Liverpool’s likely lineup to face Ajax has: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara; Salah (Diogo Jota), Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz.

After the defeat in the debut, the Reds start the round in third place, still without points. Ajax is the leader with three points.

Klopp expects reaction this season

“We have to play completely differently than we did at Napoli and we’ll see what we can achieve with that. We have to defend much better, it doesn’t mean that from now on we won’t make any mistakes because they are still possible, that’s how it is. And then you have to deal with it,” the coach told a news conference.

Datasheet – Liverpool vs Ajax

Uefa Champions League 2022/23 – Group A – 2nd round

​

Date and time: 09/13/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Anfield Road in Liverpool (ENG)

Referee: Arthur Dias ( POR)

Assistants: Rui Tavares (POR) and Paulo Soares (POR)

Streaming: HBO Max

LIKELY TIMES

LIVERPOOL – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara; Salah, Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz. Technician: Jürgen Klopp

AJAX – Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey and Blind; Berghuis, Alvarez and Taylor; Tadic, Kudus and Bergwijn. Technician: Alfred Schreuder