Loco Abreu envisions returning to Botafogo in the future: ‘I always imagine, I think of the law of attraction in a positive way’

Honored on the Walk of Fame of Maracanãin which he immortalized his feet this Monday, Loco Abreu does not hide from anyone the desire to return to the Botafogo. Today a coach, the former player is an idol of the club for the remarkable passage between 2010 and 2012.

In a columnist’s question Carlos Eduardo Sangenettoof StoveNETLoco Abreu spoke his desire to return.

– I know it is now SAFbut Botafogo for me is the Solitary Star. Since I left, I imagined returning. Today there is another form of administration, but it is still Botafogo, the same people on a daily basis, only the group’s mind has changed. I always prepare myself, now at this stage as a coach, to one day have this honor, this privilege of being blessed to be able to be at the club. Regardless of being at heart, but being able to work at the club and enjoy everything we’ve lived and will live one day – declared the Uruguayan.

– I always imagine, you have to imagine. The law of attraction has to be fundamental, it has the positive and the negative. I do the positive visualization, with preparation, competent, not by name or history as a player, but because you have the condition as a coach to get to this place. Nobody has to force the bar, the opportunity comes alone, I have to be prepared for when the phone rings to say “I’m ready and I’m going with you” – he continued.

The alvinegro idol gave a press conference at Maracanã. Read the rest of the statements below.

Feet on the Walk of Fame

– The truth is that it has few words, only honor, gratitude, happiness and a lot of emotion. You never know what might happen, get ready to help, win, but you never know what goes on in people’s minds. After a while, you leave, you believe that people will remember the good times, but when the invitation arrived, I even thought it was a joke or joke, that it wasn’t real. Then came a call from the club, shall I say no? It’s good to know that time will pass and we will be immortalized.

Botafogo’s new era

– Botafogo is currently in a much more important phase. It’s not just the sports evaluation, there’s the professional transformation, which needs patience. The fan has to understand that a team is not made overnight. Today the conditions are very good to work, the CT, the work being done well, the kids will have structure. I think in one, two or three years it will be better. Today the main thing is to end that feeling of ups and downs, to have tranquility, organization and planning. Work seriously.

choose by cavadinha

– It depends a lot on each person’s personality. It’s also important to do that psychological work, not only think about how you can hit, but how the goalkeeper might be thinking. Maracanã crowded, final, “he will hold on”. Then I had to do the opposite, the illogical, dig. On other occasions I would hit it in another way, because I knew it wasn’t for hitting with a cavadinha. Main stage, fantastic game, there had to be a different way for us to win. Thank God both times (in the Carioca Championship final and in the World Cup) the goalkeepers did what I thought, if they played to the right side, the ball went in. It was happiness for everyone.

Cavadinha in the Cup

– With the (ball) Jabulani, everyone complained that they couldn’t hit the way they wanted. I thought about hitting half popping, so the ball doesn’t go up. In training I hit over the top. In the game I hit lightly so as not to miss, understanding that if the goalkeeper played there would be no way to catch.

Did you imagine becoming an idol?

– You can’t think so much, to have that lucidity to make history. I knew that in that final with Flamengo I remembered that girl at the airport, who when I arrived in Rio she said “enough of losing to these guys, I can’t take it anymore”. I said “Loco is coming, get ready”. When we reached the final, I knew what had happened in the three finals, that we had lost on penalties, which were one game away from equaling us as a four-time champion of Rio. When the penalty came, I thought it has to be like this. It has to be a dugout. Thank God it entered. Everything that happened afterwards I was surprised, I just wanted to give the possibility of the conquest.

Would you play football today?

– I do not play anymore. It’s no use wanting to say “I would play”. Everyone would like to play again, but football today also has difficulties, dynamics, it needs physical preparation, coaches and players have to talk to their union to reduce the number of games, it’s a lot of games, it interferes with strategy, tactics , physical condition, hurts, sends coach away. There’s a lot to understand why a team can’t get along. Center-forward is getting into a difficult position because he has few attackers, but a killer center-forward has little. The few are expensive. Those who have more economic power can hire up to three, the others have to run after the possibilities they have.

Uruguayan immortalized at Maracanã

– It is a great honor for me to be next to someone who won the world title. In Uruguay they asked me why I would come here. To conquer a special moment in Maracanã, on the world stage. I managed to score the title goal (from the Guanabara Cup) against Vasco, in the semifinal against Fluminense and in the final against Flamengo. All this helped to be able to stay here. For us Uruguayans, Maracanã alone is special. Imagine being able to enjoy with Botafogo and now with this honor of being eternalized. Maracanã has an impressive history, I can go back in a few years and look down and see my name.

Uruguay team at the World Cup

– I hope no one gets hurt. The team is well, in tune, it has a mix of young and experienced players who are in Europe, the coach has managed to make the team have more grip and intensity. It’s no use wanting to make a guess now, you have to wait a week before to see the teams, to enter with full force.