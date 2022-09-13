Lucas Leiva shines in training and Campaz only in 2023

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

Grêmio took an important step to guarantee access to Serie A by beating Vasco. Now, Renato and company want to confirm the vacancy as soon as possible. And in the week of the club’s anniversary, the coach makes important remarks to the starting lineup. In the calculation of the technical commission, with four more victories in the second division, the tricolor gaúcho will be guaranteed in the elite of Brazilian football in 2023.

Campaz possibly out of season

Grêmio confirmed that Campaz had a serious muscle injury. According to the club, the examination carried out on the athlete showed a grade II strain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. As a result, he will need to stop for up to 45 days. An early recovery is possible, but there are those who believe that he will not return this season.

Thaciano just gave Grêmio a scare

After entering the game against Vasco da Gama and being fundamental for the turnaround, Thaciano needed to be substituted. The reason for this is that the player took a blow to the right ankle. In the re-presentation, he was re-evaluated and is ready to face Novorizontino on Friday.

Kannemann and Ferreira show good signs

Kannemann and Ferreira appeared on the CT Luiz Carvalho lawn to run. Both are in physical therapy, but are progressing in their recovery. Grêmio guarantees that they will have the duo for the final stretch of the 2022 season.

Lucas Leiva shines in the reserve team

While the holders only worked at the academy, the reserves did a collective training with Grêmio’s transition team. The victory of the most experienced occurred by the score of 4 to 3, in a close match. The highlight of the activity was midfielder Lucas Leiva, who, playing more advanced, gave an assist and scored a goal.