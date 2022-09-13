Luxembourg makes counter-proposal after being wanted by Santos; see details

With no coach and football manager after the departures of Lisca and Newton Drummond, Santos is racing against time to find replacements for this final stretch of the year. One of the main targets of the board at the moment is Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

At first, Peixe sought him out for the position of football manager. The former player, however, made a counter-proposal. Luxembourg’s idea is to take over as technical director by the end of this year, that is, with the power to command on and off the field. As of 2023, he would only assume the position of manager.

Thus, Luxemburgo intends to help the club in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and also start designing the next season, with a commission chosen by him.

At the moment, Santos is in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 34 points, nine less than Athletico-PR, which opens the G6, and eight more than Cuiabá, the first team inside the relegation zone. The team returns to the field next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), against Palmeiras.

History in Santos

Vanderlei has already made history in charge of Santos in the past. His first spell at the club was in 1996. The following season, he won the Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

After coaching the Brazilian National Team at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Luxemburgo made his return to Peixe in 2004. Led by Robinho, Diego Ribas and Elano, Alvinegro Praiano was champion of the Brazilian Championship, with 89 points.

The triumph caught the attention of Real Madrid, who signed a bond with Vanderlei. The work did not yield as expected by the Merengue board and, ten days after the announcement of his cut, Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos at the time, repatriated the coach. Despite Paulistão’s two cups, he was fired after being eliminated by Grêmio in the 2007 Libertadores semifinals.

The last time was in 2009. However, the coach was only in 10th place in the Brasileirão, his worst season ahead of the Vila Belmiro team, and he was fired from his position in December of that year.

