MacBook Air M2 goes on sale and is 37% cheaper than on the Apple website – Tecnoblog

The opportunity to purchase your MacBook Air M2 is knocking on the door! With Zoom’s cashback, the Apple device, which went on sale in July in Brazil and marks the return of the MagSafe magnetic charger, can be purchased at Amazon for BRL 8,799.99, a value 37% cheaper than at Apple. The model looks similar to the MacBook Pro, but it’s good to run to guarantee yours!

MacBook Air with Apple M2 (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

The MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of storage is sold on the Apple website for R$ 13,999. On Amazon, however, it can be purchased for R$ 9,999.99 in cash, getting cheaper when purchased with the 12% cashback offered by Zoom (R$ 1,200.00), which makes the price of the device drop to R$ 8,799.

It is worth noting that a discount like this is not common to happen. Zoom cashback on Amazon is usually close to 6%, so the 12% offered this time makes the opportunity even more interesting!

💰 How to get Zoom’s 12% cashback?

Zoom Cashback (Image: Reproduction)

If you’ve never used Zoom cashback, don’t worry! The site works like this: when a user searches for a product on Zoom, he has access to a list of various online stores where it is being sold. Items that have the “cashback” tag, if purchased through this link, receive a refund, which varies according to the product.

The amount received back by the buyer goes to your Zoom digital wallet approximately 35 business days after the item is delivered. When it exceeds BRL 20, the money can be transferred to another account via Pix, so the user has up to two years (24 months) to redeem.

To use Zoom’s cashback, however, it is necessary to meet some requirements, such as having an account on the site (and being logged into it using the same e-commerce email address), not having other products in the cart, and not using an extension. third-party browser.

In addition, it is worth checking the entire step-by-step guide on how to search for offers, transfer the money and clear all your doubts on the subject in this text that we have prepared.

